TOP STORY: Ronaldo to Dortmund?

Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing for a move from Manchester United to Borussia Dortmund, according to Bild.

As time ticks down on the remainder of the transfer window, the 37-year-old striker has informed his agent Jorge Mendes to land him a move to the Bundesliga club, who can offer him Champions League football this season.

Despite Ronaldo calling speculation over his potential departure "lies," it seems as though the Portugal star is intent on leaving Old Trafford this summer.

It is reported that the ex-Real Madrid and Juventus star sees Dortmund as one of his final options, with an eye on being the first player in history to win a domestic title in each of Europe's four major leagues.

Dortmund, who are currently in contact with Ronaldo's representatives, are considering whether to table an official proposal to the Red Devils, with BVB manager Edin Terzic eyeing another striker for his squad.

The club recently signed Anthony Modeste from Cologne following Sebastien Haller's diagnosis of a testicular tumor that will cause him to miss several months.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are continuing their search for a right-back with interest in Achraf Hakimi, reveals El Chiringuito TV. The Blaugrana hierarchy have been searching for an alternative signing after missing out on Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, and the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star has now been identified as an ideal candidate, having already picked up experience in LaLiga during his time playing for Real Madrid.

- Asmir Begovic has been identified as a possible option for Manchester United as a back-up goalkeeper, reports the Telegraph. United have been on the lookout after Dean Henderson left Old Trafford to join Nottingham Forest, and the 35-year-old Everton keeper is reportedly at the top of the list.

- Marseille are interested in acquiring Ruslan Malinovskyi, according to Fabrizio Romano. The French club are eyeing the 29-year-old Atalanta attacking midfielder, and it is reported that Cengiz Under could be involved as part of a player-exchange deal. The Ukraine international is interested in leaving the Serie A side with eyes on a new challenge.

- With sources telling ESPN that Casemiro is mulling a move to Manchester United, Bruno Guimaraes has been identified as his potential replacement, according to AS. The 24-year-old midfielder is believed to be an ideal candidate for Real Madrid, but joined Newcastle United from Lyon in January for a fee of £40 million. Furthermore, his contract isn't set to expire until the summer of 2026.

- Memphis Depay's potential move to Juventus could progress as the Bianconeri look to advance negotiations by voiding some of the bonuses remaining on their previous deal with Barcelona for Miralem Pjanic, writes Calciomercato. Massimiliano Allegri's side have already agreed personal terms on a two-year contract worth €6 million-per-season with the 28-year-old Netherlands international forward.