Jude Bellingham has been rumoured for some time to be leaving Dortmund soon, but he reportedly could end up at Real Madrid rather than in the Premier League. Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Real Madrid set sights on Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is a top transfer target for Real Madrid, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea also in pursuit of the 19-year-old. According to Marca, the England international is closer to joining Carlo Ancelotti's side following Casemiro's imminent move to Manchester United.

Real Madrid, for their part, handled their first match without Casemiro well, crushing Celta Vigo by 4-1 on Saturday as Aurelien Tchouameni stepped into a bigger role and Luka Modric did what he always does.

The 30-year-old Casemiro, however, is a much-needed addition to Erik ten Hag's side, who have suffered back-to-back defeats in their opening league games.

It is reported that the £70m deal between Los Blancos and the Red Devils for the Brazil international will rule out a move to the Premier League for Bellingham, though. Instead, it will fund his transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid look to act ahead of Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was reportedly planning to wait until next summer to make an offer for the midfielder. However, the Reds will have to move fast if they are to beat the Spanish side to a deal.

LIVE BLOG

09.00 BST: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has called for the summer transfer window to close earlier after a number of his players were linked with moves away from the club with the season already under way.

ESPN reported earlier this week that Atletico forward Matheus Cunha was a target for Manchester United while Alvaro Morata had also been offered to the Premier League giants.

Joao Felix was linked with a move to Old Trafford by the Spanish newspaper Marca this week, while there has been speculation about the futures of Antoine Griezmann, Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente and Renan Lodi.

"It would be good for managers [if the window closed earlier]," Simeone said on Saturday in a news conference ahead of Atletico's LaLiga game with Villarreal. "I don't know about agents and clubs!

"For us it would be good to start with the players we have and know that they'll be with the team all year, or at least with a break in January. While [the market] stays open, all this [speculation] happens."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Abbie Ingham)

- Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is open to a shock return to the Premier League with Chelsea, according to Sport. Despite only arriving at the Camp Nou in the January transfer window, the 33-year-old could be set to leave as Barcelona look to sign Jules Kounde. It is understood that the Blues have offered £16m plus Marcos Alonso for the Gabon international. Aubameyang reportedly is interested in a move to Stamford Bridge following the departure of Timo Werner now that Robert Lewandowski's arrival in Barcelona could siphon away playing time.

- MLS sides Toronto and Los Angeles want to sign Mauro Icardi from PSG, reveals Ekrem Konur. The two North American sides are set to enter the race for the 29-year-old, who will likely leave Paris this summer. Recent transfer rumours have linked the forward with a move to the Super Lig following interest from Turkish rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, with Manchester United also previously reported to have enquired after the Argentina international.

- Olympique Marseille and Manchester United have reached a full agreement to sign Eric Bailly on loan, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 28-year-old defender, who made just four Premier League appearances last season, is not part of Erik ten Hag's plans for the season and is fifth-choice centre-back following the arrival of Lisandro Martinez. Following the agreement of personal terms, which are reportedly being finalised, the Ivory Coast international will join the Ligue 1 side in a loan deal which includes the option to buy.

- Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Watford for Ismaila Sarr, reports Sky Sports. The 24-year-old winger is set to return to the Premier League in a deal reportedly worth more than £25m plus add-ons. The Senegal international, who has been heavily linked to a move to West Ham this summer, scored five goals in the Premier League last season.

- Barcelona forward Memphis Depay moves closer to a Juventus transfer, according to Sky Sport Italia. The 28-year-old's agent is reportedly in Italy this evening to secure a move to the San Siro on a two-year deal. The Netherlands international is reportedly close to terminating his contract with the Catalan club so he can leave on a free transfer. However, it is understood that the Turin side are further away from reaching an agreement on personal terms with the forward.

- Lazio plan to make a last-minute move for Sergio Reguilon, reports Calciomercato. Maurizio Sarri is still searching for a left-back this transfer window, and after failing to secure the signing of Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri, the Serie A side are set to pursue the 25-year-old from Tottenham Hotspur. The Albania international has already attracted interest from Atalanta, and appears set to depart North London after being displaced by from Antonio Conte's starting 11 for this season following the arrival of Ivan Perisic.