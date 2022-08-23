Janusz Michallik feels Chelsea are severely lacking in attacking options and need to strengthen immediately in that area. (0:56)

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Morata back to Chelsea?

Chelsea are plotting a return for Alvaro Morata if they cannot finalise the deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, according to Sport.

Chelsea have reportedly reached a deal with Aubameyang but are yet to come to an agreement with Barcelona over a fee.

As the LaLiga side continues to demand €25 million, and with just over a week until the transfer window ends, Thomas Tuchel's side is searching for alternative options to the 33-year-old Gabon international.

This is reported to include the 29-year-old Morata, who scored 24 goals in his two seasons with the Blues from 2017-19. The Spain international has spent the last two campaigns on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid, managing 32 goals and 21 assists in 92 appearances for the Bianconeri.

Chelsea are in need of a frontman after loaning Romelu Lukaku to Internazionale and sending Timo Werner back to RB Leipzig this summer. However, Tuchel is reportedly confident in reuniting with Aubameyang, who scored 79 goals under the German manager in their two years together at Borussia Dortmund.

LIVE BLOG

08.00 BST: Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo still has a future under him at Manchester United despite dropping the striker for the victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday.

Ronaldo was left on the bench as United stunned Jurgen Klopp's side with a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Sancho and Rashford were part of a free-flowing front three along with Anthony Elanga, but Ten Hag believes Ronaldo can be incorporated into his system.

"I think he can," said the United manager, who brought Ronaldo on as a substitute in the 86th minute. "The whole of his career under several managers he did, several styles and systems. He always performed, so why can't he do this?

"His age is not an issue. If you are good enough and you're old and you still deliver performances, you are also good enough."

Ronaldo was one of four changes made by Ten Hag following a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford, with captain Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Fred also dropped to the bench.

- Olley: United beat Liverpool to kickstart Ten Hag era in style

PAPER GOSSIP (by Abbie Ingham)

- Eric Bailly is reportedly set to join Marseille on a season-long loan. Fabrizio Romano reveals that the deal will include a mandatory option to buy if the Ligue 1 side qualifies for the Champions League next season. It is reported that the 28-year-old centre-back, who is yet to feature under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, will shortly fly to France to finalise the deal.

- PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo wants to sign for Manchester United, as per Foot Mercato. The Red Devils are reportedly confident in securing a deal for 23-year-old winger, who shares his agent with Ten Hag. The future of the Netherlands international, whose transfer fee could fetch between €40-50m, will reportedly be decided after the Eredivisie club complete their Champions League play-off against Rangers.

- Barcelona are planning a last-minute swoop for Hector Bellerin, according to Sport. As negotiations for Villarreal's Juan Foyth and Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier stall, the Catalan side are now considering a move the 27-year-old right-back on a free transfer from Arsenal. Bellerin looked set to sign for Real Betis on a permanent deal this summer following a loan spell last season. However, it is reported that Barcelona have asked the defender to wait, as they plan to approach the Gunners in the final days of the transfer window.

- Arsenal eye a move for Pedro Neto, but Wolves do not want to sell the winger, reports The Athletic. It is reported that the 22-year-old's agent has been in talks with the Gunners for over a month. However, the West Midlands club are unwilling to sell such a key figure in Bruno Lage's side this summer, and the Portugal international signed a contract extension in March that will keep him at the Molineux until 2027.

- Watford have now rejected all bids for Ismaila Sarr as they decide that the 24-year-old will not be transferred this summer transfer window, according to The Mirror. The Hornets had previously accepted a £25m bid with up to £5m in add-ons from Aston Villa. However, a move to Villa Park for the Senegal international is now reportedly off, as the Championship side are preparing to enter discussions over a long-term contract extension.