The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United turn to Newcastle star Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin is on the radar of Manchester United, says Media Foot.

Saint-Maximin, 25, has had a fine start to the season and shone in a 3-3 draw with Manchester City this weekend. The Frenchman has scored 12 goals and put in 18 assists in 96 games since moving from nice in 2019.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to sign another attacking player this summer and sources have told ESPN that they are considering making an improved offer for Ajax winger Antony.

United have already seen an €80m bid rejected by the Dutch side, who have told United chiefs they would only consider a financial package worth closer to €100m, while a number of players are still being monitored in case a deal can't be made, including Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, PSV's Cody Gakpo and Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram.

LIVE BLOG

09.38 BST: Casemiro will not be the last player to leave Real Madrid in this transfer window, with striker Mariano Diaz expected to depart in search of playing time.

Diario AS reports that Mariano, who is under contract with Madrid for a further season, is keen to leave Los Blancos after playing just 1161 minutes in his three seasons with the first team.

Mariano, 29, has been a target of several LaLiga clubs and is looking at options to continue playing in Spain's top flight. The Spanish-born striker made 11 appearances across all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign and has yet to feature this season.

Casemiro joined Manchester United earlier this week from Real Madrid in a deal worth up to €70m.

09.19 BST: Juventus will make a decision on Tuesday as to whether they will sign Marseille's Arkadiusz Milik or Barcelona's Memphis Depay, according to Sky Sports.

The Italian giants have reached a verbal agreement to sign Milik, and the Poland international would join Juve on a season long-loan for €2m, with an €8m purchase option included in the deal.

Depay is still Juve's preferred option, but the Italians have so far been unable to reach personal terms with the Dutch striker, due to his high wage demands.

Asked about Depay, who is negotiating his departure from Barca as a free agent, Juve vice-president Pavel Nedved said: "He is one of the names we are considering but not the only one. We have to evaluate things well."

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri will reportedly meet with club executives today to make a final decision.

Milik has scored 30 goals in 55 appearances since joining Marseille in 2021. He is no stranger to Serie A having played five seasons at Napoli before joining Marseille.

08.42 BST: Sporting Lisbon have signed Real Madrid youngster Adam Arvelo. The Spanish winger, who had joined Madrid's reserves from Villarreal in 2020, had a year remaining on his contract with Los Blancos.

"The time has come to leave the comfort zone," Adam, 17, wrote on social media. "I have made this difficult decision and those of you who know me best know that I am moved by challenges. And this is the moment and the opportunity. Thanks to the Real Madrid."

Adam, 17, reportedly turned down offers from Premier League and Serie A clubs to join the Portuguese giants. He has signed a contract with the Sporting until June 2025, with Madrid having reserved the right of first refusal to re-sign him.

"One of the main reasons was the fact that it is a very big European club and one that points on young people," Adam said of his decision to join Sporting Lisbon. "They get the best out of them."

08.00 BST: Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo still has a future under him at Manchester United despite dropping the striker for the victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday.

Ronaldo was left on the bench as United stunned Jurgen Klopp's side with a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Sancho and Rashford were part of a free-flowing front three along with Anthony Elanga, but Ten Hag believes Ronaldo can be incorporated into his system.

"I think he can," said the United manager, who brought Ronaldo on as a substitute in the 86th minute. "The whole of his career under several managers he did, several styles and systems. He always performed, so why can't he do this?

"His age is not an issue. If you are good enough and you're old and you still deliver performances, you are also good enough."

Ronaldo was one of four changes made by Ten Hag following a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford, with captain Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Fred also dropped to the bench.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea are plotting a return for Alvaro Morata if they cannot finalise the deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, according to Sport. Chelsea have reportedly reached a deal with Aubameyang but are yet to come to an agreement with Barcelona over a fee. As the LaLiga side continues to demand €25m and with just over a week until the transfer window ends, Thomas Tuchel's side is searching for alternative options to the 33-year-old Gabon international.

- Eric Bailly is reportedly set to join Marseille on a season-long loan. Fabrizio Romano reveals that the deal will include a mandatory option to sign him permanently if the Ligue 1 side qualifies for the Champions League next season. It is reported that the 28-year-old centre-back, who is yet to feature under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, will shortly fly to France to finalise the deal.

- PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo wants to sign for Manchester United, as per Foot Mercato. The Red Devils are reportedly confident in securing a deal for 23-year-old winger, who shares his agent with Ten Hag. The future of the Netherlands international, whose transfer fee could fetch between €40m-€50m, will reportedly be decided after the Eredivisie club complete their Champions League playoff against Rangers.

- Barcelona are planning a last-minute swoop for Hector Bellerin, according to Sport. As negotiations for Villarreal's Juan Foyth and Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier stall, the Catalan side are now considering a move the 27-year-old right-back on a free transfer from Arsenal. Bellerin looked set to sign for Real Betis on a permanent deal this summer following a loan spell last season. However, it is reported that Barcelona have asked the defender to wait, as they plan to approach the Gunners in the final days of the transfer window.

- Watford have now rejected all bids for Ismaila Sarr as they decide that the 24-year-old will not be transferred this summer transfer window, according to The Mirror. The Hornets had previously accepted a £25m bid with up to £5m in add-ons from Aston Villa. However, a move to Villa Park for the Senegal international is now reportedly off, as the Championship side are preparing to enter discussions over a long-term contract extension.