Sergino Dest has been expected to leave Barcelona sooner rather than later, and a move to Dortmund in a swap with Thomas Meunier could be how it gets done. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona, Dortmund mull Dest-Meunier swap

Barcelona defender and U.S. men's national team regular Sergino Dest could be set to join Borussia Dortmund as part of a swap deal for defender Thomas Meunier, reports Sport.

The Catalan side are reportedly planning to use Dest to acquire the services of the 30-year-old Belgium international, without paying Dortmund's €15 million asking price. The like-for-like swap would also mean that German side would not have to search for a replacement this late in the transfer window.

After failing to secure a deal with Chelsea for César Azpilicueta, Barcelona manager Xavi is still searching for a right-back to challenge Sergi Roberto, with Hector Bellerín from Arsenal and Juan Foyth from Villarreal reportedly lined up as potential last-minute options if the Bundesliga club rejects their proposal to exchange full-backs.

Sources revealed to ESPN last week that Xavi met with Dest and told him that he should look for playing time elsewhere. Days later, when asked about the 21-year-old, Xavi was upfront about his intention to move the USMNT full-back on, telling reporters that he "knows what the situation is."

"Being honest, we wanted to sign Azpilicueta and we couldn't, so that's the situation," Xavi said at a recent news conference.

Meunier has been with Dortmund since 2020 but he reportedly is interested in leaving. Before that, he played at Paris Saint-Germain for four seasons where he was a frequent starter.

LIVE BLOG

08.32 BST: Ander Herrera is on the verge of leaving Paris Saint-Germain and returning to Athletic Club after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract, says El Larguero.

Herrera, 33, is expected to arrive to Bilbao this week and sign a contract with Athletic until June 2024.

The former Spain international had two years left on his contract with PSG. He played three seasons for Athletic before signing for Manchester United in 2014.

08.11 BST: Fabrizio Romano reports that Bayer Leverkusen are closing on a loan deal for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi, 21, has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and wants more game time. He has reportedly turned down two loan proposals from clubs in the Premier League and is ready to move to Germany to rebuild his career.

08.00 BST: West Ham United have completed the signing of left-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday, with the Italy international signing a four-year contract.

West Ham reportedly paid a fee in the region of £13m for Palmieri, who was part of the Italy team that lifted the European Championship last year.

The 28-year-old, who moved to Chelsea from AS Roma in 2018, could never establish himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge and spent last season on loan at French outfit Lyon. He made 71 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea.

"It's a big challenge for me, it's a big team, so I'm very happy to be here and I'm ready," Emerson told the West Ham website.