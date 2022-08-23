Herculez Gomez says a switch to Man Utd would be even worse for Sergino Dest than staying on the bench at Barcelona. (1:42)

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona and Dortmund mull a Dest-Meunier defender swap

Barcelona defender and U.S. men's national team regular Sergino Dest could be set to join Borussia Dortmund as part of a swap deal for defender Thomas Meunier, reports Sport.

The Catalan side are reportedly planning to use Dest, the out-of-favour 21-year-old right-back, to acquire the services of the 30-year-old Belgian international, without paying Dortmund's €15m asking price. The like-for-like swap would also mean that German side would not have to search for a replacement this late in the transfer window.

After failing to secure a deal with Chelsea for César Azpilicueta, Barcelona manager Xavi is still searching for a right-back to challenge Sergi Roberto, with Héctor Bellerín from Arsenal and Juan Foyth from Villarreal reportedly lined up as potential last-minute options if the Bundesliga club rejects their proposal to exchange full-backs.

Sources revealed to ESPN last week that Xavi met with Dest and told him that he should look for playing time elsewhere. Days later, when asked about Dest, Xavi was upfront about his intention to move the USMNT full-back on, telling reporters that Dest "knows what the situation is."

"Being honest, we wanted to sign Cesar Azpilicueta and we couldn't, so that's the situation," Xavi said at a recent press conference.

Meunier has been with Dortmund since 2020 but he reportedly is interested in leaving. Before that, he played at Paris Saint-Germain for four seasons where he was a frequent starter.

Sergino Dest has been expected to leave Barcelona sooner rather than later, and a move to Dortmund in a swap with Thomas Meunier could be how it gets done. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea have abandoned their pursuit of Wesley Fofana after Leicester City rejected a third bid of £70m, writes the Sun. The Foxes turned down a fee of £60m with a possible £10m in add-on clauses that were perceived by Brendan Rogers' side as unachievable -- Leicester were demanding £85m for the 21-year-old defender, who made just seven Premier League appearances last season after suffering from a broken leg in preseason. It is reported that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will now consider alternatives to the young centre-back, with his side recently being linked to Manchester United's Harry Maguire.

- Everton are set to match Newcastle's £30m bid for Watford's Joao Pedro, according to the Daily Mail. The 20-year-old forward, who has three Premier League goals to his name, reportedly eyes a move to St. James' Park, but Frank Lampard's side is looking to rival the Magpies for the Brazil international's signature this summer.

- Trevoh Chalobah is Inter Milan's priority target, according to Sky Sports Italia. The Nerazzurri are reportedly interested in securing a loan deal with Chelsea for the 23-year-old defender ahead of signing other transfer targets: Francesco Acerbi from Lazio and Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund. Despite reportedly reaching an agreement with their Serie A rivals for the centre-back, the England U-21 international is said to still be the focus of the Italian side this transfer window.

- RB Leipzig have rejected Bayern Munich's final bid for Konrad Laimer, reports Bild. The Bundesliga champions offered €24m including bonuses for the 25-year-old midfielder, which included €2m if they retained the league title and a further €2m for winning the Champions League. The Austria international, who enters the final year of his contract, will reportedly not sign a new deal with the Red Bulls, and will likely join Bayern on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

- Callum Hudson-Odoi could depart Chelsea this summer, as Bayer Leverkusen step up their interest in the 21-year-old, according to the Telegraph. The German side will approach the Blues with a loan deal for the England international, as the winger looks set to be replaced by in Tuchel's plans by the impending arrival of Anthony Gordon from Everton.