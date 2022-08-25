The summer transfer window is racing toward the Sept. 1 deadline, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Asensio linked to Man Utd

Marco Asensio has been linked with a potential move to Manchester United from Real Madrid, according to the Telegraph.

Madrid are willing to transfer the 26-year-old Spain international for €30 million, but sources told ESPN on Thursday that the Red Devils are first prioritising their pursuit of Ajax winger Antony. Ajax have communicated to United they will consider offers of around €100m for Antony because of the 22-year-old Brazilian's desire to move to Old Trafford.

United could also be forced to compete with Arsenal for Asensio's signature, who have also been linked with the Spain star.

Asensio, 26, has been unsatisfied with his starting minutes in Carlo Ancelotti's side, and with the World Cup on the horizon, the attacking midfielder is keen to garner match sharpness.

He would be the second Los Blancos player to make the switch to Old Trafford this summer after Casemiro joined United earlier this week.

Asensio featured just eight minutes when coming on as a substitute in Real Madrid's 4-1 LaLiga win over Celta Vigo.

Marco Asensio could be on his way out of Real Madrid. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Cristiano Ronaldo's agent has made contact with Napoli over a potential deal involving the Manchester United star, writes Gianluca Di Marzio. The 37-year-old striker is still looking to leave Old Trafford this summer, though it is reported that the Serie A side will only be able to make a genuine approach for him if striker Victor Osimhen is transferred.

- Chelsea are plotting a fourth approach for Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana, according to Fabrizio Romano. It is reported that Thomas Tuchel's side will offer Leicester £75m for his 21-year-old's services, as they look to land a defender before the transfer window closes. Fofana has since been working with the U23s after failing to attend first team training.

- Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with Keylor Navas with plans to terminate his contract, reports Foot Mercato. The 35-year-old goalkeeper has found himself out of the starting line up at the Parc des Princes amid a competition with Gianluigi Donnarumma for starting minutes, and he has since been in negotiations with Napoli who are keen on his signature. PSG could be prepared to offer him up to €8m to leave the club as a free agent.

- After moving forward with a move for Alexander Isak, Newcastle United have ended their interest in Watford forward Joao Pedro, according to the Telegraph. While the Magpies were interested in the 20-year-old, it is understood that they will now look to prioritise loan moves before the deadline closes, having failed to agree to a fee with the Hornets during talks on Monday.

- PSG have seen their opening offer for Bernardo Silva rejected by Manchester City, reports the Times. Having already agreed to personal terms with the 28-year-old midfielder, they are now looking to agree to a deal with City. Their first offer was understood to be worth £59m, but Pep Guardiola's side will only part ways with him if their valuation is met. Barcelona are also interested in landing his signature.