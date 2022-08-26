Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo open to Sporting CP return after Real Madrid rejection

The summer transfer window is racing toward the Sept. 1 deadline, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Ronaldo warms to returning to Sporting, where his career began

Cristiano Ronaldo is edging closer to returning to his boyhood club Sporting CP in Portugal, according to Marca.

While the 37-year-old Manchester United striker's preferred option was understood to be Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti's side weren't interested in bringing him back to the Santiago Bernabeu, and that has seen him more willing to make the switch back to the club where he made his professional debut.

The Spanish outlet says that Ronaldo has decided that his best option is to return to the Lisbon-based side, who accept that while they may not be able to compete financially with the offers that could be presented to him from some top clubs around Europe, their relationship with the Portugal international is enough to persuade him to finish his career where it began.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Last year, Ronaldo's mother told Sporting supporters she would try to convince him to return to the club. Instead, however, he joined Manchester United, where the team has underperformed.

Ronaldo has recently been linked with Marseille and AC Milan, but it looks as though the uncertainty over his future is beginning to clear as he nears an Old Trafford exit.

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally be open to return to his boyhood club, Sporting CP. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- A verbal agreement has been reached between Chelsea and Leicester City for the signature of Wesley Fofana, understands RMC Sport. Brendan Rodgers' side have so far held firm after rejecting multiple bids from the Blues, but it looks as though they have now agreed a world-record fee that is in excess of €90m. The 21-year-old is keen to make the switch to Stamford Bridge, and was recently instructed to train with the U23s after missing first team training.

- Manchester United have made an approach for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The 33-year-old forward is continuing to be linked with an exit away from Barcelona this summer, and he has also been linked with Chelsea, who are yet to reach an agreement with the Blaugrana. The Red Devils are keen to acquire a striker before the Premier League's transfer window closes next Thursday.

- Marcelo has been out of contract since his deal expired with Real Madrid this summer, but he has now received an official offer from Bayer Leverkusen, writes Foot Mercato. The 34-year-old left-back is yet to decide on his next destination, though he is understood to also be on the radar of Ligue 1's Nice and Serie A side Monza. Marcelo made just 12 appearances in La Liga for Carlo Ancelotti's side last season.

- Premier League side Brighton Hove Albion have made a $4m approach for Facundo Buonanotte, according to Cesar Luis Merlo. The Seagulls are understood to be keen on the 17-year-old Rosario Central attacking midfielder, but the Argentina Primera Division side would like to see the offer improved if they are to part ways with him.

- Internazionale have decided to ward off any further offers for centre-back Milan Skriniar. Speaking on the 27-year-old Slovakia international, CEO Giuseppe Marotta, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: "He will stay with us for sure, the owners have decided not to be tempted by Paris Saint-Germain bids and approaches, he is a key player for us and he will stay."