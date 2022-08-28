Janusz Michallik debates the future of Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward was used as a substitute vs. Southampton. (1:39)

Will Ronaldo be happy with his super sub role at Man United? (1:39)

The summer transfer window is racing toward the Sept. 1 deadline, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Ronaldo ready to join Napoli on loan as Osimhen linked

The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga will reach its conclusion one way or another in the next few days as the transfer deadline approaches, and Gazzetta dello Sport reports that he is now open to a move to Napoli.

Ronaldo, 37, is desperate to continue playing in the Champions League this season, after Manchester United only qualified for the Europa League.

The Portugal international has found himself on the United bench in recent games, with Erik ten Hag's side recording victories over Liverpool and Southampton.

Gazzetta says that United are prepared to continue paying Ronaldo's wage while he goes on loan to Napoli for the season.

United have also been linked with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has a transfer value of at least €100 million, but Gazzetta believes United will only firm up their interest in the Nigeria international if they fail to sign Antony from Ajax. Antony has demanded to leave the Eredivisie club and will be reunited with Ten Hag at Old Trafford if the two clubs can agree a fee before Thursday, while Osimhen's agent has said there has been no contact from United.

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti did not rule out signing Ronaldo when asked about a deal on Saturday evening but admitted he was at risk of losing Osimhen.

"If you're asking me if I'd like to work with Ronaldo, I tell you no coach would say no to that," Spalletti said. "However, if we go into those areas the journalists like to fill in for themselves, then as Osimhen's agent said, there are no negotiations.

"Speaking to [president Aurelio] De Laurentiis, he told me that he received no offer, so let's remain as realistic as possible here and take into consideration only things that could happen.

"With a player like Osimhen, who is so talented, we know there is the permanent risk that some rich owner around the world will wake up in the morning and decide to buy him and that includes a club like Manchester United."

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Cristiano Ronaldo has had to settle for a place on the bench in recent games. Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

LIVE BLOG

12.42 BST: Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder says there is no update about the future of Antony, who is desperate to join Manchester United before the window closes on Thursday.

"Nothing changed compared to last week," Schreuder said. "He was at the club this week, I spoke with him. Nothing has changed for now and that's all I want to say. I'm focusing on the players who are here now."

The 22-year-old has made it clear he wants to leave the club after United saw a €90 transfer offer rejected by Ajax on Friday.

He is not part of the Ajax squad which made the trip to take on FC Utrecht on Sunday afternoon.

12.00 BST: Manchester United are ready to offer Anthony Martial a new contract, reports The Sun.

Martial, 26, looked to be on his way out of Old Trafford after falling out of favour and spending the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla.

But new United boss Erik ten Hag has been impressed with his attitude, and is ready to reward that.

The France international still has two years left on his £250,000-a-week contract.

11.12 BST: Could Liverpool be about to sign Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona? Not according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Barca are eager to offload De Jong before the transfer window closes to ease their financial problems. Manchester United failed in a bid to take the player to Old Trafford earlier this summer, while Chelsea have also been linked. Now Jurgen Klopp is reported to be interested after admitting he needs to sign a midfielder before the transfer window closes.

The 25-year-old is reported to be happy to stay at Camp Nou, and Romano said in his Caught Offside column that there has been no contact with Liverpool over a potential move.

"So far I have no news on Frenkie de Jong and Liverpool," Romano said. "There is no negotiation in progress as things stand and I have been repeating since July that nothing will change if Frenkie does not change his mind, that is, to stay at Barca.

"Liverpool's salary structure also means this is not an easy deal. Let's see if the player changes his mind, but my feeling is that it is Chelsea who are really pushing for him."

10.30 BST: Barcelona could make a saving of €8m if they can persuade Martin Braithwaite to leave the club this week, reports Marca.

The striker is on €2.5m-a-season at Camp Nou, so if they can get him to rip up his contract they will save €5m in wages and another €3m which is due on their accounts from his transfer from Leganes in 2020.

Braithwaite is reported to be holding out for a €5m severance payout for the two years he has remaining on his contract. It remains to be seen if the two parties can come to an agreement before Thursday's transfer deadline. He must be a free agent before the window closes to be able to move clubs after that point.

09.42 BST: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been told he can go out and spend £100m in January if there's a player who stands out at the World Cup, reports The Sun.

The World Cup in Qatar will kick off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and run through to Sunday, Dec. 18. There is sure to be a rush for the star performers when the transfer window reopens on Sunday, Jan. 1.

City are unlikely to make any further signings in this window -- having brought in Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Julian Alvarez -- but are keeping something back in case Guardiola sees a player he likes.

09.00 BST: Football Insider reports that Liverpool have a verbal agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham -- but he won't be moving in this window.

Bellingham, 19, joined Dortmund from Birmingham City two years ago and has developed into one of the most in-demand players in Europe. He already has 15 England caps and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been tracking him for months.

The report states that Liverpool are most likely to sign Bellingham next summer, but it could be brought forward to January if Klopp is desperate for midfield reinforcements in the winter window.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Martin Dubravka has asked Newcastle United to allow him to move to Manchester United amid negotiations for a loan deal, reports Sky Sports. The 33-year-old goalkeeper has extensive Premier League experience, making 127 appearances for the Magpies, but lost his starting place this season following the arrival of Nick Pope from Burnley. Manager Erik ten Hag is looking to provide competition for David De Gea, with Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp already snubbing a move to Old Trafford.

- Chelsea are contemplating a huge payoff for Ross Barkley to leave the club, according to The Sun. The England international has not been given a squad number for this season and it is reported that Blues owner Todd Boehly is considering offering a severance deal. However, this will reportedly cost the Blues a significant fee, with Barkley earning £200,000-a-week on a contract that is set to expire next summer.

- Stuttgart have turned down Wolves' opening offer for Sasa Kalajdzic, writes Sky Sports Germany. The Bundesliga side have rejected a transfer offer of €15m -- which included additional, difficult-to-achieve add-ons. Stuttgart are holding out for closer to €25m for the Austria international.

- West Ham have secured a five-year deal for Lyon's Lucas Paqueta, reports The Athletic. The Hammers will pay €43m with an additional €17m in bonuses for the 25-year-old midfielder. The Brazil international, who has has registered 18 goals and 12 assists in Ligue 1 for Les Gones, will shortly complete a medical in London, as David Moyes looks to improve his squad after losing their first three games in the Premier League this season.

- Real Madrid are demanding a final decision from Marco Asensio ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to the Sunday Mirror. It is reported that the 26-year-old wants to leave the Bernabeu this summer to secure more games ahead of the World Cup, and he has refused to sign a new deal, with his current contract expiring in 11 months. Arsenal are understood to be leading interest ahead of rivals Tottenham and Manchester United.