The summer transfer window is racing toward the Sept. 1 deadline, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chalobah remains in Tuchel's plans

Internazionale and AC Milan have been dealt a blow in their transfer ambitions with news that Chelsea will not let Trevoh Chalobah leave this window, according to Sky Sports Italia.

The 23-year-old was reportedly set for a loan spell in Serie A to make room for Wesley Fofana, who is set to move to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City. However, the Italian sides have reportedly been informed that the centre-back will remain in west London this summer after being handed a start in Chelsea's 2-1 win over the Foxes on Saturday.

The England under-21 international made 31 appearances across all competitions for the Blues last season. However, he was set for less playing time following Thomas Tuchel's defensive rebuild this summer, which led to the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly.

With Chalobah now unavailable, it is reported that the Nerazzurri will finalise a deal with Lazio for Francesco Acerbi, whilst the Rossoneri are set to move for Schalke's Malick Thiaw, with Japhet Tanganga from Tottenham Hotspur also a defensive option for Stefano Pioli's side.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Martin Dubravka has asked Newcastle United to allow him to move to Manchester United amid negotiations for a loan deal, reports Sky Sports. The 33-year-old goalkeeper has extensive Premier League experience, making 127 appearances for the Magpies, but lost his starting place this season following the arrival of Nick Pope from Burnley. Manager Erik ten Hag is looking to provide competition for David De Gea, with Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp already reportedly snubbing a move to Old Trafford.

- Chelsea are contemplating a huge payoff to force Ross Barkley to leave the club, according to the Sun. The England international has not been given a squad number for this season and it is reported that Blues owner Todd Boehly is considering offering a severance deal. However, this will reportedly cost the Blues a significant fee, with Barkley earning £200,000 a week on a contract that is set to expire next summer.

- Stuttgart have turned down Wolves' opening offer for Sasa Kalajdzic, writes Sky Sports Germany. It is reported that the Bundesliga side have rejected a bid of €15 million -- which included additional, difficult-to-achieve add-ons. The German side are holding out for closer to €25m for the Austria international as negotiations continue for a move before the end of the transfer window.

- West Ham have secured a five-year deal for Lyon's Lucas Paqueta, reports the Athletic. The Hammers will pay €43m with an additional €17m in bonuses for the 25-year-old midfielder. The Brazil international, who has has registered 18 goals and 12 assists in Ligue 1 for Les Gones, will shortly complete a medical in London to finish the deal, as David Moyes looks to improve his squad after losing their three opening games in the Premier League this season.

- Real Madrid are demanding a final decision from Marco Asensio ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to the Mirror. It is reported that the 26-year-old wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer to secure more games ahead of the World Cup, and he has refused to sign a new deal, with his current contract expiring in 11 months. Arsenal are understood to be leading interest ahead of rivals Tottenham and Manchester United.