The summer transfer window is racing toward the Sept. 1 deadline, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG monitoring Kante

Paris Saint-Germain entered the summer transfer window wanting to strengthen their midfield, with this still being the case despite them already having brought in Vitinha and Renato Sanches.

This comes with The Times reporting that the Ligue 1 champions are monitoring the contract situation of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.

The Frenchman has only one year left on his contract with the Blues, and questions have arisen regarding the 31-year-old's future.

Thomas Tuchel is keen for Kante to remain at Stamford Bridge past 2023 but indicated that injury concerns and his age will be considered when deciding the length and size of contract that will be put forward.

Kante is currently the second-highest earner among the Chelsea squad and is set to be out for at least a month because of a hamstring injury.

Even so, PSG are long-term admirers of the all-action midfielder and attempted to sign him in 2018, when he eventually opted to sign a five-year extension with the Blues instead.

If Chelsea don't agree a new deal with Kante by January, he would be able to begin discussing moves with clubs overseas.

Les Parisiens had also been linked with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, but Pep Guardiola has insisted that the Portugal international will not be leaving the Etihad.

PSG are also close to bringing in Fabian Ruiz, with Calciomercato reporting that the deal will see Napoli receive €24 million while the Spaniard will have a contract worth a net €5m per season until June 2027.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly identified Chelsea's N'Golo Kante as a key target for their midfield rebuild John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- The Athletic have reported that Chelsea are having second thoughts about signing Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang because of his age and expected high wages, which the Blues would want to include performance-based incentives. They are still keen to bring in his teammate Frenkie de Jong, though, and could be the Dutchman's most likely destination if he leaves Barcelona -- even if he will be staying as things stand.

- Arsenal and Everton are among the various clubs looking at Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners have explored the required conditions on the player's side, while the Toffees had a verbal proposal of €30m turned down by the Ukrainian club.

- Fulham are negotiating with Lyon in an attempt to sign Houssem Aouar, according to L'Equipe, who add that the Cottagers have also contacted the midfielder. There has also been an offer from Benfica after Aouar reacted negatively to the prospect of joining Nice, while Nottingham Forest couldn't reach an agreement with Lyon.

- West Ham United and Crystal Palace have made offers for Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, reports The Athletic. However, the Red Devils have turned down both advancements as they don't want to let the 24-year-old leave, partly because a replacement would need to be found if he did depart.

- Mauro Icardi has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain all summer, and L'Equipe has added a new name that is looking at the Argentine. They report that while Galatasaray remain in discussions with PSG about a loan with the option to make the deal permanent, Trabzonspor have enquired about a possible transfer -- an opportunity that has been put to the side by Icardi's entourage for the moment.