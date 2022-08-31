The summer transfer window is racing toward the Sept. 1 deadline, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea to land Leipzig defender Gvardiol?

Chelsea want to complete an €80 million deal for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol before Thursday's transfer deadline, says The Daily Mail.

Gvardiol, 20, has been tracked by some of Europe's top clubs this summer -- including Manchester City and Tottenham -- and Leipzig aren't keen to let him leave.

However, in a bid to steal a march on their rivals, Chelsea are reportedly considering a major offer which would then see the Croatia international loaned back to Leipzig for the rest of this season. Gvardiol currently has a contract until 2026

Chelsea are set to confirm an €80m deal to sign centre-back Wesley Fofana from Leicester on Wednesday, while they are also in talks with Barcelona over €25m striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

08.00 BST: United States international Sergino Dest is open to a move to Manchester United but any move away from Barcelona before Thursday's transfer deadline is dependent on several factors, sources have told ESPN.

Dest, 21, has not been named in the squad for any of Barca's three LaLiga games so far this season, with ESPN reporting that coach Xavi Hernandez has advised him to look for a new club.

The former Ajax defender was initially reluctant to leave Camp Nou, but sources have confirmed he would be tempted by United should the Premier League side take their interest further this week.

United coach Erik ten Hag worked with Dest at Ajax and would like to bring him to Old Trafford, although any transfer is dependent on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Memphis Depay has been linked with a move away from Barcelona for most of the transfer window but is now likely to stay at Camp Nou, according to Diario Sport. It is now expected that the only thing to potentially change that outcome is a lucrative offer being made in the final hours of the transfer window, with Chelsea and former club Manchester United the two candidates named. The Netherlands international hasn't played a single minute in any of the Blaugrana's three LaLiga matches this season amid links with Juventus, which have since collapsed.

- Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is stepping in to try to bring Internazionale centre-back Milan Skriniar to Parc des Princes, according to Foot Mercato. He plans to hold direct talks with Inter president Steven Zhang to complete a deal that has been going on for months. PSG coach Christophe Galtier also confirmed that Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes has reached an agreement to join Juventus, with the expected announcement to come on Wednesday.

- The Athletic have reported that Idrissa Gueye is due to fly to England ahead of completing a move to Everton for a nominal fee, as a deal with PSG has been in place for some time. The Senegal international will undergo a medical and sign a two-year contract to return to Goodison Park, with the option of a third year if everything goes as planned.

- Tuttosport have reported that everything is set for Dennis Praet to return to Torino on loan from Leicester City with an obligation to make the deal permanent for €8.5m. Il Toro are also working on outgoings with Simone Verdi heading to Hellas Verona and Simone Zaza able to terminate his contract.

- Brighton & Hove Albion are hopeful that they will be able to permanently sign Billy Gilmour from Chelsea before the transfer window comes to an end, reports The Daily Mail. The Scotland international, however, has returned to the first-team fold under Thomas Tuchel and any move would need to be a permanent one due to the Seagulls having already signed Levi Colwill on loan from the Blues.