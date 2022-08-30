The summer transfer window is racing toward the Sept. 1 deadline, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Memphis set for Camp Nou stay?

Memphis Depay has been linked with a move away from Barcelona for most of the transfer window but is now likely to stay at Camp Nou, according to Diario Sport.

It is now expected that the only thing to potentially change that outcome is a lucrative offer being made in the final hours of the transfer window, with Chelsea and former club Manchester United the two candidates named.

The Netherlands international hasn't played a single minute in any of the Blaugrana's three LaLiga matches this season amid links with Juventus, which have since collasped.

Memphis still willing to listen to offers but will only do so if it is compelling, while it should be mentioned that Chelsea have also been linked with his teammates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong.

With Aubameyang seemingly heading towards the exit door along with Abde -- who is linked with Osasuna -- Depay would be Barca's sixth-choice forward.

Xavi Hernandez is satisfied with the attacking set-up of Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Memphis, with the Dutchman's flexibility across the front line meaning he could still enter their rotation to get minutes.

Memphis Depay had been linked with a move from Barcelona. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is stepping in to try to bring Internazionale centre-back Milan Skriniar to Parc des Princes, according to Foot Mercato. He plans to hold direct talks with Inter president Steven Zhang to complete a deal that has been going on for months.

- Meanwhile, PSG have signed central midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli with the Spain international signing a five-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday. PSG coach Christophe Galtier also confirmed that Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes has reached an agreement to join Juventus, with the expected announcement to come on Wednesday.

- The Athletic have reported that Idrissa Gueye is due to fly to England ahead of completing a move to Everton for a nominal fee, as a deal with PSG has been in place for some time. The Senegal international will undergo a medical and sign a two-year contract to return to Goodison Park, with the option of a third year, if everything goes as planned.

- Tuttosport have reported that everything is set for Dennis Praet to return to Torino on loan from Leicester City with an obligation to make the deal permanent for €8.5m. Il Toro are also working on outgoings with Simone Verdi heading to Hellas Verona and Simone Zaza being able to terminate his contract.

- Brighton & Hove Albion are hopeful that they will be able to permanently sign Billy Gilmour from Chelsea before the transfer window comes ends, reports The Daily Mail. The Scotland international, however, has returned to the first-team fold under Thomas Tuchel and any move would need to be a permanent one due to the Seagulls having already signed Levi Colwill on loan from the Blues.