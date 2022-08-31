Will Chelsea make a Deadline Day swoop to bring in Rafael Leao after eyeing a move for PSG star Neymar? Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The summer transfer window has reached the Sept. 1 deadline, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Leao to Chelsea in Deadline Day move?

Chelsea are discussing a potential move for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, reveals the Times.

It is reported that the Blues have turned their attention to the 23-year-old Serie A star, after they failed with an enquiry to land Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil international forward Neymar. Thomas Tuchel's side are keen to land a forward and midfielder before the transfer deadline closes on Thursday, with Leao is one of the final names on their shortlist.

The Portugal international was a key player for the Rossoneri last season in a Scudetto-winning campaign where he contributed to 19 goals in 34 appearances. He had been linked with Real Madrid this summer, and it would reportedly take an offer of at least €115 million for the Serie A champions to consider parting ways with him.

Sources have told ESPN that Chelsea have also made a €50m bid for Ajax Amsterdam and Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez amid injury and form concerns about N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, respectively.

Regarding their search for a No. 9, Chelsea had been previously linked to Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, among others. The London side are without a striker after Romelu Lukaku returned to Internazionale and Timo Werner made the switch back to RB Leipzig.

- Cristiano Ronaldo only received one official proposal for his transfer, that from Saudi club Al-Hilal, according to The Athletic. Ronaldo, 37, had been pushing for a move from Manchester United with hopes of playing in the Champions League, but Erik ten Hag said it was "clear" Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford until at least January.

- Barcelona are considering a move for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo, according to Fabrizio Romano. It is reported that the Blaugrana will decide on Thursday whether to make an approach for the 21-year-old Mexico international. The interest comes as USMNT star Sergino Dest is set to move to Camp Nou to AC Milan on loan, according to ESPN sources. Barcelona are also linked with Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier and Arsenal's Hector Bellerin as Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez looks to find a solution at right-back.

- Despite a late move from PSG to land Milan Skriniar, Internazionale have decided to keep hold of the 27-year-old defender, reveals Gianluca Di Marzio. The Serie A star was a key target for PSG this summer, and while they wished to return to the negotiating table, Simone Inzaghi's side have refused to enter any further discussions. It is reported that the San Siro hierarchy are now looking to offer him a new contract.

- Chelsea have made an approach to sign PSV Eindhoven defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, according to Eindhovens Dagblad. After Sangare signed a new contract with the Eredivisie club this summer, the Blues could now need to offer more than the €37m release clause that was in the 24-year-old's previous deal. It is reported that while PSV are open to moving him on, they do not want to part ways with Sangare and Cody Gakpo in the same transfer window.

- Manuel Akanji is set to complete his move to Manchester City, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 27-year-old centre-back has been on the radar of a number of clubs this summer, having entered the final year of his contract at Borussia Dortmund, and it looks as though Pep Guardiola has won the race to sign him in a deal worth €17 million. The move is expected to be announced on Thursday.

- Fulham have made a late move in an attempt to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz, understands The Athletic. The Championship forward scored 23 goals in 34 league starts last season, and the latest indicates that the Cottagers will challenge for the 23-year-old Chile international's signature. He has previously been linked with Nice, who had a £10m bid rejected for his transfer earlier this summer.