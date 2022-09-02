Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plans for Man United ahead of the summer transfer window closing. (0:48)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January next, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Fenerbahce to make move for Ronaldo?

The Cristiano Ronaldo saga took a late deadline day twist on Thursday with reports in Turkey indicating that the 37-year-old Manchester United striker has agreed in principle to join Fenerbahce.

Ajansspor says that only the final details are required before the move can become official, after the Portugal international reached an agreement with Fenerbahce president Ali Koc.

It is reported that Ronaldo met with manager Jorge Jesus, who was able to persuade his compatriot to make the switch to the Super Lig, and with the transfer window now closed across Europe's top leagues, the Yellow Canaries are optimistic of landing him ahead of other suitors.

The transfer market remains open until Sept. 8 in Turkey, giving Fenerbahce until then to reach an agreement over a fee with United, who have won their last three Premier League games in which Erik ten Hag has named Ronaldo among the substitutes.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Fenerbahce are also keen on signing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, after his deal collapsed with Nottingham Forest late in the window.

09.45 BST: Nottingham Forest made their 21st signing of the summer on Thursday, breaking the English record for the most arrivals in one transfer window.

Forest, who secured promotion to the Premier League last season, completed deals for defenders Loic Bade, from Rennes, and Willy Boly, from Wolves, as well as winger Josh Bowler from Blackpool on a hectic final day of the transfer window. Bowler was subsequently loaned to Greek side Olympiakos for the remainder of the season.

The previous record for most signings by an English club in one transfer window was Crystal Palace's 17 in the summer of 2013, according to Transfermarkt.

Forest's total could yet increase further with reports that they had agreed a deal to sign free agent Serge Aurier.

09.32 BST: Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho has signed a new contract until June 2024.

09.11 BST: Arsenal's deadline day attempts to sign Douglas Luiz saw Aston Villa reject a third bid for the midfielder in the region of £25m, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

With just over an hour of the window remaining, Arsenal had a third offer for the 24-year-old turned down after seeing previous bids of £20m and £23m rejected earlier on Thursday.

Villa were adamant throughout negotiations that Luiz would not leave, despite the Brazil international having just one year remaining on his contract. Sources have told ESPN that Villa have not given up convincing Luiz to sign a new deal.

09.00 BST: Chelsea announced last night that left-back Marcos Alonso's contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The Spain international, who spent six years with Chelsea, is set to join Barcelona and is set to be presented today on a free transfer.

- PSG offered Manchester City the chance to sign Neymar at the end of the window, says Marca. Neymar, the world's most expensive player at €222m, is under the spotlight as his relationship with striker Kylian Mbappe has suffered in recent games. However, concerned at the impact Neymar would have on the City dressing room, Pep Guardiola said no.

- Mundo Deportivo claims that Real Betis are interested in signing former Man United forward Juan Mata. The 34-year-old is a free agent after leaving United this summer and has also been linked with a move to his old club Valencia.

- Chelsea made a €50m bid to sign Ajax and Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, sources have told ESPN, but De Telegraaf claims the Dutch club did not allow him to leave as they felt they had lost too many players this summer. The 24-year-old refused to train in order to push through a move but was told in a meeting with Ajax technical manager Gerry Hamstra and ex-striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar that he would not be allowed to move.

- Calciomercato says that AC Milan were ready to move for Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli if Chelsea landed Rafael Leao. The Blues reportedly made a bid of €80m plus players to sign the Portugal forward, but Milan rejected it.