The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where.

TOP STORY: Alvarez to Chelsea in winter?

Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez will be granted his wish to join Chelsea if they return for his signature in the winter transfer window, according to De Telegraaf.

The 24-year-old Mexico midfielder was keen to make the switch to Stamford Bridge on deadline day, but his move was blocked as Ajax looked to consolidate a squad that had already parted ways with several key players over the summer.

With moves such as Antony and Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United, Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern Munich, and Sebastien Haller to Borussia Dortmund, it would have created difficulty for manager Alfred Schreuder to balance Alvarez's potential departure and his squad depth.

ESPN revealed that the Blues had tabled a €50 million proposal for the El Tri star after identifying him as an alternative to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. However, with the Eredivisie transfer market closing one day earlier than in Europe's top leagues, Ajax would have been left unable to find a replacement for Alvarez.

It is understood that if Chelsea return to the negotiating table for Alvarez in January, he will be allowed to leave for London.

09.00 BST: Brazilian full-back Marcelo has signed for Olympiakos after leaving European champions Real Madrid in the summer, the Greek champions announced late on Friday.

The club did not reveal the details of his contract but Greek media reported that the former Brazil international signed a one-year deal with an option for another year. He has also been registered to play in the Europa League campaign.

Marcelo, who made 546 appearances for Real Madrid since joining in 2007, left at the end of last season as the most decorated player in the club's 120-year history with 25 trophies -- including five Champions League titles.

The 34-year-old had dismissed retirement and wanted to continue playing in Europe instead of returning to Brazil.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Bayern Munich are set to cool their interest in Harry Kane despite being interested in him during the summer transfer window, reveals Sky Sports Germany. It is reported that Julian Nagelsmann's side will see whether their current squad can achieve their season objectives without the 29-year-old Tottenham Hotspur and England forward. The Bundesliga champions parted ways with Robert Lewandowski over the summer, with the Polish star joining Barcelona.

- Newcastle United missed out on signing Everton's Anthony Gordon and Leicester City's James Maddison in the summer, but the team's board plans to be active in January, reports the Independent. The Magpies are understood to not be totally satisfied with their business throughout the transfer window despite a late £63m move for Alexander Isak, with the club believing that there are still some areas to address among the squad.

- Lucas Moura could be set to leave Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer next summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. It is reported that Antonio Conte's side decided to keep hold of the 30-year-old winger despite interest deadline day interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle United. The former Paris Saint-Germain star will be able to discuss a pre-contract agreement with clubs in January.

- Marseille are not prepared to lower their valuation for Bamba Dieng despite his exit falling through on two occasions on deadline day, writes Le 10 Sport. The 22-year-old forward was strongly linked with a move to Leeds United, but Nice then made a late approach that ultimately failed due to an issue during his medical. It is understood that Nice are interested in making another move for him in January, but they are looking to part ways with a lower fee than the €12m deal that was agreed.