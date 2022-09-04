New Bayern Munich signing Matthijs de Ligt says he learned a lot at Juventus but feels the system potentially made it difficult for him to express himself. (0:54)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juve plot next defensive moves

Juventus saw plenty of action in the 2022 summer transfer window, but now that it is over they are already looking ahead to next few windows, according to Tuttosport.

Alex Sandro will leave as a free agent in the summer and will be replaced, but the main focus for the Bianconeri is to bring in a new left-footed centre-back as their current options -- Leonardo Bonucci, Bremer, Daniele Rugani and Federico Gatti -- are all right-footed.

The Serie A giants are looking towards Arsenal's Gabriel and Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka to fill that role, with the latter's contract ending in the summer of 2023.

It is suggested that Juventus are also looking at Fiorentina's Igor Julio, who has been on their radar for a matter of months.

They were able to watch the Brazilian in closer detail on Saturday, as the 24-year-old was at the heart of Fiorentina's defence for the full 90 minutes as they drew 1-1 against Juventus after recovering from going behind in the ninth minute.

Having faced Dusan Vlahovic last season and Arkadiusz Milik -- who scored Juve's goal -- this term, it is felt by those within Juventus that they will have precious notes to call upon in January and June.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Juventus are on the lookout for a left-footed centre-back with Gabriel, left, and Evan Ndicka, right, at the top of their shortlist. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images & Tullio Puglia - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Rafael Leao scored two goals and assisted another as AC Milan defeated rivals Internazionale 3-2 on Saturday, and Calciomercato have now reported that the Rossoneri are pushing to extend the Portugal international's contract. They plan to offer a long agreement that meets the demands of a player who wants his status as one of the world's elite reflected.

- Fabrizio Romano has reported that the situation of Atalanta attacking midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi remains open for next year. Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille both looked at the Ukraine international during the summer transfer window, wanting a loan with the option to make the move permanent. Malinovskyi's hope was to join Spurs but La Dea decided not to offload him.

- Blackburn Rovers saw off summer interest from the likes of Everton, Fulham and Leeds United for their talismanic forward Ben Brereton Diaz, but are conscious that the Chile international could still depart in a future window. The Sun claims that the Championship outfit would look to sign Sunderland frontman Ross Stewart if that does happen, having also looked at him in the last window.

- World Cup winner Djibril Sidibe is in advanced talks with AEK Athens, reports L'Equipe, who add that discussions could be concluded as soon as Sunday. The 30-year-old has been a free agent since June 30, when his contract with AS Monaco expired.

- The transfer window may be closed, but French clubs are allowed to sign one more player from within the nation, and L'Equipe have suggested that Lorient will use their joker signing to bring in Yoann Cathline from Guingamp. The move could not materialise in the final hours of the window, but he is now set to commit to a five-year contract despite having also received attention from Troyes.