The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where.

TOP STORY: Bayern to return for Kane next summer

Bayern Munich are set to renew their interest in Harry Kane in 2023, report's Bild's Christian Falk, after failing to secure a move during the summer transfer window.

With Kane's deal at Tottenham Hotspur set to expire in 2024, the Bundesliga leaders are hoping the 29-year-old does not sign a contract extension with Spurs, as they are already reportedly preparing an offer to bring the England captain to Germany next summer.

Julian Nagelsmann's side is currently without an out-and-out striker following the departure to Barcelona of Robert Lewandowski, the Bundesliga's top scorer for the past five seasons, as Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala instead lead the forward line.

The Bavarian club will wait for Kane to enter the final year of his contract before tempting him away from North London with the promise of silverware, as the striker, who already has five goals in six Premier League games this season, is yet to win a major trophy at club or international level.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Diego Costa is set to return to the Premier League after Wolves suffered a double injury blow, reports The Athletic. The 33-year-old striker will complete a medical on Tuesday, with new summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic set to be sidelined for months after sustaining an ACL injury on his debut in a 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Raul Jimenez, who made his return to the bench after picking up a knee injury in preseason, was also withdrawn during the warm-up after feeling a problem with his groin. The former Chelsea frontman, who scored 52 goals in 89 appearances in three seasons with the Blues, is available outside the transfer window as a free agent after terminating his contract at Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro in January.

- Leeds United will make another approach for Cody Gakpo in January, understands Fabrizio Romano. Jesse Marsch's side have made the 23-year-old their priority target for the winter transfer window, but it is reported that there will be plenty of competition for the PSV Eindhoven winger. Gakpo has made a flying start to the Eredivisie season, having scored six goals and assisted another three in five appearances.

- In addition to the aforementioned Kane, Bayern are also keeping a close eye on Barcelona midfielder Gavi, reveals Bild. The 18-year-old is set to be out of contract at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2023, and the latest indicates that he could receive an approach from Bayern if he makes the decision not to renew with the Blaugrana. Since graduating from the club's academy, he has become a key part of manager Xavi Hernandez's side, featuring in all four LaLiga clashes this season.

- Antonio Conte had to move quickly to acquire Destiny Udogie amid interest from clubs across Europe in his signature next summer, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 19-year-old wing-back joined Tottenham in August in a deal that allowed him to be loaned back to his parent club Udinese -- where he scored in a win over AS Roma on Sunday -- and it looks as though that was a crucial element in ensuring that the North London side could secure the move ahead of competitors.

- Liverpool approached Juventus to sign Denis Zakaria before landing Arthur Melo, according to Calciomercato. The reports says that the Reds first approached the Serie A side for the 25-year-old Switzerland international, who instead joined Chelsea on loan. Jurgen Klopp's side instead turned to Zakaria's former teammate Arthur on transfer deadline day, and the 26-year-old Brazil international moved to Anfield in a €4m loan deal, which includes an option to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis for a further €37.5m.