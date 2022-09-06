The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Milan eye €120m for Leao's transfer

AC Milan will only consider offers in the region of €120 million for Rafael Leao's transfer as teams such as Chelsea and Real Madrid ponder a move for the Portugal star, according Calciomercato.

After Milan dismissed enquiries for the 23-year-old forward close to the transfer window deadline, it looks as though the Rossoneri have set a valuation for Leao's transfer, who established himself as a key player for the Serie A champions last season.

The previous stance from the San Siro hierarchy has been that they have no intentions to move on the Portugal international for anything less than his release clause, which is believed to be in the region of €150m, but now club technical director Paolo Maldini is open to discussions should clubs return to the negotiating table.

Leao who registered an assist during Milan's 1-1 draw with FC Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

- Edouard Mendy has rejected Chelsea's opening proposal after discussions over a new contract, reports the Standard. After the Blues signed a new long-term deal with Reece James, the 30-year-old goalkeeper is understood to be one of the club's next priorities, along with midfielder Mason Mount. Mendy is believed to be looking for a higher salary, after being offered lower than the £190,000-per-week deal that Kepa Arrizabalaga signed in 2018.

- Nathan Redmond is set to join Besiktas from Southampton, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The Turkish club fought off interest from domestic rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, and they have agreed to a one-year deal with the 28-year-old winger until the summer of 2023. The deal is expected to go through swiftly after the Saints approved the transfer on Tuesday.

- Galatasaray are considering moves for Emil Forsberg and Thorgan Hazard, according to Turkey-based newspaper Fotomac. The club is keen to add an attacking midfielder who can play from wide areas before the deadline in Turkey closes, with both Bundesliga stars fitting that profile. Forsberg, 30, has been named as a substitute for three of five league clashes for RB Leipzig, while 29-year-old Hazard has made five appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

- Galatasaray are also on the verge of signing Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu, understands Calciomercato. The 26-year-old centre-back was on the radar of Internazionale in the summer, but with the transfer window closed in Serie A, the Istanbul side have taken advantage to move forward for his transfer.

- Miralem Pjanic's journey at Barcelona is set to come to an end on Wednesday, reports Mundo Deportivo. The Blaugrana midfielder has agreed a deal with United Arab Emirates side Sharjah FC, and he will sign a three-year contract with the club. It is understood that Xavi Hernandez was keen to keep the 32-year-old at the Camp Nou, but he has decided to leave to go in search of more playing time.