The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool plan 2023 move for Jude Bellingham

Liverpool are planning to make a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023, reports BILD.

The Reds have been linked with a marquee signing in midfield over the summer, but they decided to delay their approach after acquiring Darwin Nunez from Benfica for £85 million.

Following a number of fitness problems in midfield, Jurgen Klopp's side did acquire Juventus midfielder Arthur on loan on deadline day, but the latest indicates that they are keen to join the race early for the 19-year-old England international.

Bellingham has already been a standout star for BVB this season and, with his contract not set to expire with the Bundesliga club until 2025, Edin Terzic's side will be able to set a high valuation.

Thiago Alcantara returned to Liverpool's midfield when coming on as a substitute in the 4-1 Champions League defeat away at Napoli on Wednesday, but captain Jordan Henderson remains sidelined for a number of weeks.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Newcastle United will look to acquire James Maddison in January, reports the Northern Echo. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder was a high priority for Eddie Howe in the summer, and despite having two bids rejected for his services by Leicester City, it is expected that they will return to the negotiating table when the winter transfer window opens.

- James Rodriguez has been offered to Galatasaray, according to Pipe Sierra. Al-Rayyan are reported to be open to allowing him to leave on loan with a permanent option, but the Istanbul club are so far reluctant to make a move because of concerns over the 31-year-old attacking midfielder's fitness. Rodriguez joined the Qatar-based club from Everton in September 2021.

- Contract talks over a new deal for Nicola Zalewski are set to commence as Roma look to ward off interest from clubs across Europe, writes Calciomercato. Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur have all shown interest in the 20-year-old midfielder, but Jose Mourinho's side are keen to keep hold of him. It is reported that they are hopeful of agreeing to terms on a new five-year deal.

- Bodo Glimt forward Ola Solbakken has turned down two requests from Turkey to sign with Roma, understands Gazzetta dello Sport. The 24-year-old striker is believed to be set on a move to the Serie A side, having already agreed to a four-year deal that will activate once his contract expires at the end of December. He has been capped twice by the Norway national side.

- There have been plenty of rumours surrounding Bayern Munich and Harry Kane this week, but BILD believes that the Bundesliga champions will make a move for the Tottenham Hotspur striker. Julian Nagelsmann's side have been looking to find a replacement for Robert Lewandowski after his move to Barcelona, and it looks as though the 29-year-old Premier League star has been identified as one of the first names on Munich's shortlist.