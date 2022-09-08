The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona to take Atleti to court over Griezmann?

Barcelona will take legal action against Atletico Madrid over the loan of Antoine Griezmann, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Griezmann is in the second of a two-season loan at Atletico, with an option for a permanent deal. The agreement detailed that the France international must be transferred on a permanent basis for €40 million if he featured in over half of Atletico's matches in his first year at the Metropolitano Stadium.

The Blaugrana believe that Diego Simeone's side is still attempting to restrict the forward's playing time to avoid activating the clause, with Griezmann making only substitute appearances in the 60th minute of every match so far this season.

However, the Camp Nou hierarchy believe the condition of the percentage of minutes has already been surpassed and expect to be paid in full.

Antoine Griezmann has only made substitute appearances so far for Atletico Madrid. Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has signed a short-term contract with Newcastle United, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 29-year-old German had not made any appearances for Liverpool since 2018, and had loan stints at Union Berlin and Besiktas since then.

- Leicester City have blocked Caglar Soyuncu's return to Turkey, reports Football Insider. Both Besiktas and Galatasaray were looking to sign the 26-year-old defender before the end of the Turkish transfer window, but following the departure of Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, Foxes coach Brendan Rogers wants to keep Soyuncu at the struggling side.

- Hatem Ben Arfa could be forced into retirement, according to Media Foot. The 35-year-old is still without a club, after leaving Lille this summer. The Ligue 1 side was the France international's fifth club in five years, and his 10th transfer of his career. It is reported that the former Paris Saint-Germain star's salary demands has left him with viable options.

- Following a bruising 4-0 defeat to Udinese at the weekend, AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho is searching search for a centre-back in the free agent market. According to Rudy Galetti, among the considerations are Jason Denayer, Dan-Axel Zagaduo and Nikola Maksimovic, but the Giallorossi may have to wait until the January transfer window to find a suitable addition for central defence.

- Agustin Rossi is set to leave Boca Juniors after rejecting their latest contract offer, which would have kept the goalkeeper at La Bombonera until December 2026. Cesar Luis Merlo reports that after failed negotiations, the 27-year-old shot-stopper will not sign a new deal with the Argentian side. With his contract set to expire in 2023, the Argentina international's will likely depart the Buenos Aires club in the next transfer window, or he will leave on a free transfer in June.