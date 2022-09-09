Transfer Talk: Chelsea eye Josko Gvardiol as Graham Potter's first signing

Chelsea already tried to sign Josko Gvardiol, but he opted to stay at RB Leipzig. Chelsea are reportedly ready to try again this winter. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

TOP STORY: Chelsea to try again for RB Leipzig's Joško Gvardiol

After failing to secure a deal for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol this summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea will make another attempt for the 20-year-old in the winter transfer window, as shared by Bild's Christian Falk.

The Blues reportedly offered up to €90 million for the Croatia international, who instead signed a one-year extension to remain in Germany. However, Gvardiol is tipped to become the first signing of Graham Potter, who replaced Thomas Tuchel at the helm on Thursday.

Chelsea have already acquired the services of Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana in central defence this summer. Still, the west London side are set to reapproach the centre-back in January and implore him to reconsider a move to the Premier League. The young defender, who made 29 Bundesliga appearances last season, could have a long-term future at Stamford Bridge, with Thiago Silva set to turn 38 years old this month.

- Manchester United and Chelsea are battling it out for Wolves recruitment boss Matthew Hobbs, writes Football Insider. The head of scouting and recruitment has been at the Molineux since 2015 but has only occupied his current role for eight months. Still, the two sides, who were the Premier League's biggest spenders this summer transfer window, will reportedly attempt to persuade Hobbs away from the West Midlands side within the next few weeks

- Raúl de Tomás is still searching for an Espanyol exit, and the 27-year-old has entered negotiations with United Arab Emirates side Sharjah, as revealed by Relevo. The striker has been linked to multiple European sides this summer as he looks for a way out from the RCDE Stadium before the January transfer window. The Spain international would join Miralem Pjanic in swapping LaLiga for the UAE Pro League this week.

- Roma will renew their interest in Sassuolo's Davide Frattesi in January, according to Calciomercato. The Giallorossi's general manager Tiago Pinto has described the 22-year-old midfielder as his favourite player in Serie A as he plots a reunion with the former Roma Primavera star. The Italian club still hold a 30% sell-on clause for the Italy U21 international's future sale but still failed to negotiate an agreement with the Neroverdi this summer.

- Australia international Tom Rogic could be set for a move to West Bromwich Albion, according to the Telegraph's John Percy. The 29-year-old is a free agent after deciding to leave Celtic this summer after nine years, and the midfielder scored 16 goals in 50 appearances for the Scottish Premiership Champions in his final season. Rogic is reportedly close to joining Steve Bruce's side in the Championship as he looks to secure a place in the Socceroos squad for the World Cup.

- Free agent Santiago Arias is ready to join Manchester United after leaving Atletico Madrid this summer, reports the Mirror. The 30-year-old full-back could be a welcome addition at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag reportedly hesitant to use Aaron Wan-Bissaka, preferring to start Diogo Dalot at right-back. The England international did not feature off the bench in the defeat at Real Sociedad, with Victor Lindelof used instead. The experienced Colombia international could prove an ideal back-up in this position, despite struggling with various injury problems.