The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Brighton wary Chelsea's Caicedo interest

Brighton are set to trigger contract talks with Moises Caicedo amid concerns over a possible approach from Chelsea, writes the Sun.

The Blues were linked with the 20-year-old midfielder in the summer, and after Graham Potter made the switch from the Amex Stadium to Stamford Bridge, the Seagulls believe that he could be tempted away from the club in a move that sees him follow his former manager in January.

The Ecuador international has caught the attention of a number of clubs this season after his performances in the Premier League have helped his side into fourth place. It is reported that he could now be offered a significant salary increase in a bid to encourage him to remain on the south coast.

Caicedo has become a regular starter for Brighton since joining in February for £4.5 million from Independiente del Valle, after Yves Bissouma's place in midfield was freed up by his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Moises Caicedo has made an impressive start to the season with Brighton. Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Marco Asensio is being tracked by AC Milan and Juventus, according to Calciomercato. While the Rossoneri were linked with the 26-year-old Real Madrid winger over the summer, it looks as though they could now face a challenge for his signature. It is reported that both clubs are considering waiting until January, when they will be able to begin negotiations with him over a possible pre-contract agreement as he enters the final six months of his contract. Asensio has played just eight minutes in LaLiga this season.

- Uncertainty over the future of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has emerged after initial contract talks, according to Corriere dello Sport. The 23-year-old is understood to be looking for a salary of around €6.8m per year, and the San Siro hierarchy are unsure whether to meet his demands. The Portugal international has been on the radar of Chelsea, and has two years remaining on his current deal.

- Carlo Ancelotti is in line to receive a new contract offer from Real Madrid, reports Marca. It is understood that club president Florentino Perez is happy with the 63-year-old manager, who secured the LaLiga and Champions League double last season, and is looking to tie him to a new long-term deal. His current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

- Manchester United passed on the opportunity to sign Sergino Dest on deadline day, according to the Athletic. The 21-year-old United States right-back joined AC Milan on a season long loan from Barcelona, but it is reported an approach by Erik ten Hag was blocked by the Old Trafford hierarchy, who made the decision to keep faith in the club's two current options -- Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka

- Lazio are keen on a move for Suso, reports Calciomercato. The Serie A club are considering an approach for him in January, and it is believed that Sevilla would be prepared to let the 28-year-old attacking midfielder leave amid concerns over his form. The former Liverpool star previously played in Italy's top flight during a spell with AC Milan.