TOP STORY: Liverpool to move for Douglas Luiz

It's safe to say Liverpool have endured a tough start to the season -- sitting seventh in the Premier League and losing their Champions League opener -- and one area of Jurgen Klopp's squad that has been put under scrutiny is the midfield.

Calciomercato is now reporting that the Reds are looking to bring in someone fresh to strengthen the side in the middle of the park, with Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz top of their wishlist.

The Brazilian has received plenty of interest, especially from Arsenal who had three bids rejected at the end of the transfer window, while clubs in Italy have also been linked, with AS Roma, AC Milan and Juventus all looking at the 24-year-old.

The report claims that Liverpool are now in the race and a deal for Luiz would see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain go the other way in a swap.

LIVE BLOG

08.32 BST: AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has hit a wall in negotiations over a new contract, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Leao, 23, has been one of the club's best players in recent years and was linked with a massive €80m move to Chelsea over the summer.

However, the Portugal forward is happy to stay at San Siro if he gets €7m a year in wages. The Serie A champions aren't keen to go that high, knowing they have a €150m release clause in his current contract.

08.00 BST: Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says he has not spoken to Tottenham regarding a move for striker Harry Kane.

Bayern were looking for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski over the summer, after he left for Barcelona, but only signed 17-year-old Mathys Tel up front.

Salihamidzic has told Sport1: "I haven't spoken to anyone at Harry Kane's camp.

"We have faith in our players. Serge [Gnabry], Sadio [Mane], [Eric Maxim] Choupu-Moting and also [Mathys] Tel. These are guys who should grow into it. We have eight players for four positions. In the end you have to see what the market has to offer and we didn't find anyone is better than what was already in our squad."