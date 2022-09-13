The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Lille's David on Milan's radar

AC Milan are considering signing a replacement striker amid Divock Origi's struggles with Lille's Jonathan David and FC Salzburg's Noah Okafor at the top of the Serie A champions' short list, according to Calciomercato.

Origi has endured a tough start to life at AC Milan after signing from Liverpool in the summer in an aim to get more regular game time. The Belgian has not started any of the games he has been involved in, playing just 81 minutes across four appearances off the bench. He also didn't appear against Bologna and has missed two games due to two injuries.

As for the potential candidates, David has four goals and two assists in seven Ligue 1 matches for Lille and will lead Canada's attack in the World Cup. Okafor has six goals and two assists in all competitions for Salzburg and will likely be involved for Switzerland when they head to Qatar.

For the time being, there are more problems up front for Milan, who have Olivier Giroud with only one year on his contract, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to be out injured until early 2023.

Jonathan David has been a mainstay at Lille but could soon be on the move. Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich are monitoring Barcelona midfielder Pedri in case an opportunity ever arises to sign the Spain international, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Bavarians were linked with the teenager before he moved from lower division side Las Palmas to Barcelona in 2020, and then again when it seemed he might be available on loan. The German side got a close-up look at Pedri on Tuesday, who played the full 90 minutes in Bayern's 2-0 win over Barcelona in Champions League play.

- Federico Valverde is not interested in a move from Real Madrid to Liverpool, according to AS. The report claims that Real Madrid turned down Liverpool's offer of €100m for the Uruguay midfielder's transfer in the final days of the summer transfer window, as the LaLiga champions consider him an important member of the squad.

- New Chelsea manager Graham Potter suggested that he won't be too involved in the Blues' transfers after taking over from Thomas Tuchel. "I have always thought I am a head coach. My job is to help the football club. I have always taken that approach," Potter said ahead of the Blues' Champions League match against FC Salzburg on Wednesday, as quoted by The Daily Express. "Not to say that I don't try to help the club with decisions around transfers but my main job is to help the guys that are here and help them improve, put a team on the pitch that our supporters are proud of."

- Toronto FC have signed 18-year-old Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract, the club announced on Tuesday. The forward becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first-team from the academy, with his contract running through 2025 with the option for 2026 to be included.