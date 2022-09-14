Transfer Talk: Arsenal set give Gabriel Martinelli new deal

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Gabriel Martinelli to get new Arsenal deal

Arsenal have begun early preparations with hopes of signing Gabriel Martinelli to a new long-term deal, understands Calciomercato.

The 21-year-old winger's contract at Emirates Stadium still has two more years on it, but has impressed enough since joining from Brazilian side Ituano in 2018 to merit a new deal.

Martinelli has become one of Mikel Arteta's key players since he began his tenure, with the Brazil international producing when deployed on the left-wing as well as a striker, with his dribbling ability seeing many Premier League defenders struggle to contend with him when isolated in situations.

And after Arsenal secured his compatriot in Gabriel Jesus this summer, it looks as though they have identified him as a long-term part of Arteta's project.

He has scored three goals in six Premier League games this season.

Arsenal see Gabriel Martinelli as a cornerstone for their future. David Rogers/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan have identified Noa Lang as a potential reinforcement in January, writes Calciomrcato. With Ante Rebic and Divock Origi suffering recent injuries, the San Siro hierarchy are already drawing up a list of alternatives that they can target, and having previously been linked with the 23-year-old Club Brugge star, they could now be set to prepare a move for his signature. Lille's Jonathan David and FC Salzburg's Noah Okafor have also been linked.

- Brighton are looking to ward off interest in Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister by offering them new deals, according to Ekrem Konur. Trossard, 27, has been a key player for the Seagulls since arriving from Genk in 2019, while 23-year-old Mac Allister has found form with four goals in as many games.

- Despite reports, BILD understands that Bayern Munich didn't include a clause that allows them to bring back Omar Richards from Nottingham Forest. The 24-year-old wing-back joined the Premier League in the summer for a fee of around £10 million, but it looks as though the Premier League side managed to secure the deal without the potential of him being re-signed to the Allianz Arena.

- Milan Skriniar is set to be offered a new contract worth €7m-per-season as Internazionale look to encourage him to stay at the San Siro, reveals Foot Mercato. The 27-year-old centre-back has been a priority target of Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks, and amid reports that the Nerazzurri were preparing new contract talks, it looks as though they are ready to offer him a significant salary increase. Skriniar's current deal is set to expire in June 2023.

- Rennes have identified Strasbourg's Jean-Ricner Bellegarde as a replacement for the injured Baptiste Santamaria, according to Radio France Internationale journalist Nabil Djellit. The 24-year-old has two years remaining on his current contract that is set to expire in 2024, and he is being monitored by Strasbourg's league rivals. The versatile midfielder made 36 league appearances last season, contributing to five goals in the process.