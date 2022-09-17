Julien Laurens explains why Antoine Griezmann is yet to start for Atletico Madrid in LaLiga this season. (2:21)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United ready to pounce on Griezmann uncertainty

Antoine Griezmann could be pushed into a January exit if Atletico Madrid cannot resolve their dispute with Barcelona over the terms of the France forward's loan deal, according to the Athletic. If that's the case, Manchester United will look to seize an opportunity and reinstate their interest in the 31-year-old after reportedly making an unsuccessful attempt in the summer.

The former Real Sociedad standout is in the second year of his two-year loan spell from the Catalan club after returning to the Metropolitano last summer. However, he has not started a game for Diego Simeone's side this season and is yet to make an appearance off the bench before the hour mark, with Los Rojiblancos reportedly looking to avoid activating the clause in his arrangement that would make his transfer permanent.

The Blaugrana are reportedly seeking legal action in response, as they continue to demand that their LaLiga rivals pay his €40 million transfer fee, as previously reported by ESPN.

If Atletico Madrid and Barcelona can't agree terms over Antoine Griezmann, could the Frenchman move to Man United? Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

United, among a number of other Premier League clubs, will be keeping a watchful eye on the situation.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are interested in a free transfer for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, reports the Sun, as his contract expires in the summer. That leaves the Catalan side preparing a January approach the 30-year-old, when the Italy international -- reportedly seen as an ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets -- would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement.

- Arsenal, Liverpool and Sevilla are set to race for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in January, according to Calciomercato. The 21-year-old Ukraine international, who has made a blistering start to the Champions League with two goals in two games, is reportedly on the radar of several top European sides.

- Stade Rennais will move quickly for free agent Xeka, with midfielder Baptiste Santamaria set for five months on the sidelines after sustaining an ankle injury, reports L'Equipe. The 27-year-old has been without a club since his contract ended with Lille in June, and after 144 Ligue 1 appearances with Les Dogues, the Portugal international is set for a return to the French top flight.

- Manchester City loanee Issa Kabore wants to stay at Marseille, reports Foot Mercato, with OM possessing a €20m option to make the move permanent. The 21-year-old right-back disclosed that he was subject to interest from various clubs this summer, but the Burkina Faso international chose to complete a move to France.

- Borussia Dortmund are interested in 18-year-old Australia striker Garang Kuol, according to Calciomercato. The highly rated forward has four goals and one assist in nine A-League appearances for the Central Coast Mariners, and the teenager is tipped to be part of the Socceroos' squad for the World Cup after being called up for friendlies against New Zealand next week.