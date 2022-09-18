The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: City also interested in Skriniar

Internazionale defender Milan Skriniar remains a top transfer target for numerous clubs across Europe, and the Daily Mail are reporting that Manchester City are joining Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur with interest in the Slovakia centre-back.

The 27-year-old Skriniar joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2017 and he is free to talk to clubs outside of Italy in January.

PSG have had several bids for Skriniar's transfer already rejected, including an offer for £43 million, while Chelsea's interest may have cooled after having already brought in Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana from Napoli and Leicester City, respectively.

That could pave the way for Manchester City, but the Premier League champions already have five centre-backs in their squad, including recent addition Manuel Akanji. Tottenham boss Antonio Conte would also love to be reunited with his former star as he looks to continue bolstering his squad after their impressive start to the season.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Dan-Axel Zagadou is set to stay in the Bundesliga and move to Stuttgart from Borussia Dortmund, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The French centre-back, is due to undergo medical tests this week ahead of a free transfer, with an agreement between both clubs said to be imminent. West Ham United were rumoured to be interested in the 23-year-old, but he has opted to stay in Germany rather than move to the Premier League.

- Sport reports that Barcelona scouts were hoping to see two of their rumoured targets in action on Sunday as Santos faced Palmeiras in the Sao Paulo derby, with the Cataln side having monitored for several months centre-forward Endrick and winger Angelo Gabriel. In the end, despite having trained with Santos' first team all week, 16-year-old Endrick did not make an appearance while Gabriel remained on the bench for Palmeiras.

- Mohammed Kudus is the latest star to emerge for Ajax Amsterdam this season, and his performances have attracted the interest of Juventus, according to Calciomercato. Kudus scored against Liverpool in the Champions League last week, one of four goals in his last five matches. This sensational form followed an impressive preseason in which he scored three times in as many games. Everton are also interested the 22-year-old Ghanaian, who'se transfer valuation could be as little as €10m.

- Despite failing to sign Rafael Leao in the summer, Paris Saint-Germain are still interested in making a move for the AC Milan striker, according to Le10Sport. The two clubs had been in contact during the summer but talks never reached an advanced stage, with Chelsea ahead in the queue having made a tangible offer of €70m, which was rejected. However, with Leo's contract coming to an end in 2023, the Rossoneri could listen to offers in January.