Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk has looked stellar in the Champions League group stages thus far. Getty Images

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Mudryk's form drawing attention

Shakhtar Donetsk are set to raise their demands for Mykhailo Mudryk as Premier League clubs continue to circle for his signature, according to CBS.

The 21-year-old winger has found impressive form in the Champions League this season, scoring two goals and adding two assists in matches against RB Leipzig and Celtic, respectively. In light of his recent play, Igor Jovicevic's side are looking for a fee in excess of the €50 million that the club had set during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are one of the clubs who have been tracking the Ukraine international closely, and it is understood that he is keen to move in January to test himself in one of Europe's top leagues.

Newcastle United, Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in his services, while Everton had an offer of €30m turned down in the summer.

PAPER GOSSIP

- As Marco Asensio's future remains unclear with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona are keeping tabs on his situation, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 26-year-old winger has found himself out of Carlo Ancelotti's plans despite hoping for more minutes ahead of the upcoming World Cup in November. Xavi Hernandez's side could be prepared to sign him in January, at which time he will have just six months left on his deal.

- Barcelona have identified Jorginho as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, writes Calciomercato. With the 34-year-old defensive midfielder set to be out of contract at Camp Nou at the end of the season, the Blaugrana are already looking for potential long-term replacements. Jorginho, 30, is in a similar situation to Busquets, with less than 12 months remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

- Ethan Ampadu's loan to Spezia does not contain a permanent option clause, reports Fabrizio Romano. Ampadu, 22, joined the Serie A club on loan from Chelsea, but it looks as though the Wales international centre-back will return to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023 despite talks of a clause that would have allowed him to join permanently for €15m.

- Another from Calciomercato here, which reports that Robin Gosens is attracting interest from clubs in the Bundesliga. The 28-year-old wing-back was close to completing a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen before the summer transfer market closed, but after Internazionale decided to keep hold of him, the latest suggests they could be willing to let him go in January.

- Finally, a bit of manager news, as Fabrizio Romano reports that Italy World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro is close to being appointed as manager of Serie B side Benevento. The 49-year-old's name was floated as a key candidate after Benevento decided to part ways with Fabio Caserta, and the report adds that the former Ballon d'Or winner is keen to join the club. The final decision is set to be made on Tuesday.