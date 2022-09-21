The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Busquets set for MLS

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets intends to make a switch to Major League Soccer at the end of LaLiga's 2022-23 season amid links to Inter Miami CF, according to Sport.

The 34-year-old midfielder will be out of contract at Camp Nou next summer, and the report indicates that he has already made up his mind on his future.

Busquets remains a key player for the Blaugrana, having featured in five games this season, and that has seen the club's hierarchy attempt to persuade him to remain until 2024.

While that would see his stay extended to 16 years for the side he made his debut for back in 2008, the Spain international is keen to complete a long-term ambition to finish his career in the United States.

Sergio Busquets seems destined for a move to Miami. Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Jude Bellingham's preferred destination is Real Madrid, according to El Chiringuito TV. The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been linked with a number of top clubs -- including Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool -- but the latest suggests that the LaLiga champions are leading the race for his signature. The Bundesliga club have set a valuation of €150 million for the England star's transfer.

- AC Milan are continuing their search for a striker, and have identified FC Salzburg star Noah Okafor as a potential target in January, reports Calciomercato. The Rossoneri have been beginning to assess options early after Divock Origi sustained an injury, and it looks as though the 22-year-old Switzerland international is one of the first names on their radar.

- Shakhtar Donetsk are unwilling to move from their valuation for Mykhailo Mudryk's transfer, writes Fabrizio Romano. Arsenal are reported to have been in contact with his agents over a move, but the Ukrainian side are standing firm over a reported transfer fee of €50m. The 21-year-old winger featured for Ukraine on Wednesday evening as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Scotland in the Nations League.

- Andrea Ranocchia is considering retiring from football, understands Nicolo Schira. The former Italy international centre-back had recently signed with Serie A side Monza, but the 34-year-old has parted ways with them by mutual consent after suffering a fractured fibula during the league clash against Napoli in August.

- Scott Parker has been considered for Nice as their search for a manager goes on, reveals Foot Mercato. It is understood that sporting director Iain Moody suggested the 41-year-old head coach as an option after AFC Bournemouth decided to part ways with him, but the Ligue 1 club are currently assessing a number of candidates. As reports suggested on Tuesday, primary target Mauricio Pochettino is unlikely to be persuaded by the Aiglons.