Frank Leboeuf says he was "disappointed" with Chelsea's performance in their 1-1 draw vs. FC Salzburg. (1:42)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Pulisic still on Juventus' radar

Christian Pulisic is among the players Juventus are looking at as they aim to strengthen on the right wing in 2023, according to Tuttosport.

The need for reinforcements in that area come due to the situations of Juan Cuadrado and Angel Di Maria, both 34 and with contracts that are due to end upon this season's culmination.

Cuadrado is unlikely to get a new contract, while Di Maria's largely depends on him, as the Argentine requested a one-year deal so he could then have the option to return to his beloved Rosario Central next summer.

Pulisic's future at Chelsea is seemingly uncertain with the USMNT star's contract ending in 2024. He made headlines earlier this week when an excerpt from his upcoming book revealed a rocky relationship with former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel. Pulisic had been linked with Juventus during the summer.

Along with Pulisic, Juventus are keen on AS Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore. Zaniolo has been eyed by I Bianconeri for sometime as his contract at Roma also ends in 2024.

Traore, who has managed just 53 minutes in the Premier League so far this term, could be available as a free agent with his contract ending in the summer of 2023.

Christian Pulisic had been previously linked with an exit from Chelsea during the summer. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

PAPER GOSSIP

- After Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Kenneth Taylor made his debut on Tuesday for the Netherlands in a Nations League 2-0 win over Poland, Fabrizio Romano stated that many top clubs have been monitoring him for a long time. The 20-year-old has impressed this season following Ryan Gravenberch's move to Bayern Munich, scoring three goals and two assists in seven Eredivisie appearances, while he has also started both of Ajax's Champions League matches this term.

- Galatasary have long been linked with Roma's Matias Vina as they aim to sign a left-back, but Calciomercato have suggested that they are also looking at AC Milan's Fode Ballo-Toure. The Turkish club had come close to signing Vina in the latter stages of the summer window but couldn't complete the move due to a lack of time.

- Andrea Ranocchia announced on Instagram that he is retiring as a professional footballer. The centre-back only joined Monza three months ago but terminated his contract after suffering a fibular fracture against Napoli. The former Italy international has played numerous clubs including Iternazionale, Sampdoria and Hull City.

- Bruma is set to stay at Fenerbahce past January to fight for his place in the side despite not being named in their Turkish Super Lig or Europa League squad for the first half of the season, reports Ekrem Konur. The winger is currently on loan from PSV Eindhoven but is currently unavailable due to injury.

- Mark Noble is returning to West Ham United to take up the role of sporting director starting in January, the club announced on Thursday. The former midfielder made 550 appearances for West Ham across 18 years as a player after coming through their academy.