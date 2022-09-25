Jude Bellingham could leave Borussia Dortmund next summer for a much smaller transfer fee than previously expected. Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Dortmund could lose Bellingham for bargain fee

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham could leave for a transfer fee of just £83 million next summer if it's paid upfront, reports the Sun.

The England international is wanted by many of the biggest clubs in world football, demand that's been reflected in the £130m transfer fee that the Bundesliga club have reportedly demanded. Now, however, the Sun writes that any club looking to bring in the 19-year-old could do so for almost £50m less than that figure, so long as it's all paid up front.

Manchester City are sure that they can be the team to sign the talented teenager, as they offer him the best chance of winning silverware and an opportunity to reunite with former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland, who has an incredible 14 goals in 10 games for City. Kalvin Phillips' signing from Leeds United initially ruled City out of the running for the former Birmingham City prodigy, but Pep Guardiola still wants another top-level player in midfield, and the Spaniard believes in Bellingham so much that he believes he could eventually fill Kevin De Bruyne's boots.

Liverpool have held a long-established interest in the player, and they also believed that they were the favourites to bring him in. Chelsea are also admirers of the midfielder, while Manchester United would be keen to sign him but are aware that they will need to secure Champions League football to have any chance of doing so.

Bellingham still has three years left on his contract with Dortmund, which does not contain a release clause.

LIVE BLOG

09.56 BST: Manchester United are considering not extending goalkeeper David de Gea's contract as a way of lowering their wage bill, the Daily Telegraph reports.

De Gea, who turns 32 in November, is out of contract in the summer but has a clause in his deal which allows United to add a further year to his long tenure at the club.

United announced this week that their wage bill rose by 19.1% to £384m last year, while they also made a net loss of £115.5m.

De Gea signed a new contract worth £350,000 a week in 2019, making him the club;'s highest earner before Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford last season.

09.00 BST: AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi has confirmed Paris Saint-Germain made contact with him this summer in an interview with RMC Sport. The 24-year-old has impressed for the Principality since joining from Stade de Reims in 2020, and his performance in a 1-1 with PSG in August led to the Parc des Princes club exploring a move for the centre-back.

"There was contact, it's true," Disasi said. "It's true it also intensified after the match in Paris.

"It's always nice to be linked to Paris Saint-Germain. I'm someone ambitious, PSG is a very ambitious club. Afterwards, I was good at AS Monaco, we got to the end of the window, my coach and the directors have faith in me."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- The Mirror reports that Arsenal had scouts watching Stade Rennais' Lovro Majer when he scored in Croatia's 2-1 win against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday. The midfielder has also impressed for Rennes since joining them little more than a year ago, which has resulted in the Ligue 1 outfit demanding a £44m transfer fee, having spent just £10m to sign him.

- Napoli are close to agreeing on a new contract for starting goalkeeper Alex Meret, reports Calciomercato, with the Italy international's deal expiring in 2023. This decision ensures that they will not be making an attempt to sign Paris Saint-Germain stopper Keylor Navas in January.

- Torino were unable to sign Dnipro-1 striker Artem Dovbyk during the summer, but Tuttosport reports that the Serie A side will make another attempt to sign him in January. The hope is that his contract ending in 2024 will help to progress talks of a move.

- Lazio are taking action to renew the contract of Manuel Lazzari, according to Corriere dello Sport, with the wide man's deal coming to an end in the summer of 2024. The Serie A club are entering negotiations with the Italy international by offering him a contract to stay with them until 2027.