Liverpool stalwart Roberto Firmino could be part of a swap deal that sees him move to Barcelona. Xinhua via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Firmino, Memphis could switch teams

Liverpool are planning potential moves for the January transfer window, and Sport reports a swap deal with Barcelona involving Roberto Firmino and Memphis Depay could be on the cards.

Netherlands international Depay, 28, looked as though he had played his last game for Barca at the end of last season, such were the rumours surrounding his future and Xavi's plans without him. However, he has stayed and subsequently fallen further down the pecking order, having played just two LaLiga matches all season.

Similarly, in Merseyside, Brazil striker Firmino, 30, had been linked with a move away from Anfield in the closed season yet he too stayed. Now he's battling for a place in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI alongside existing attacking players Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, as well as new signing Darwin Nunez.

A swap deal would suit both players and both clubs as both Firmino and Depay could leave their respective clubs for nothing next summer.

Both players offer plenty of ability in the No. 9 position, and so are well suited to their potential new teams.

Liverpool are also plotting further reinforcements, with CBS journalist Ben Jacobs linking the Reds with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Seagulls would likely want around £50 million for the 20-year-old.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus are keen to reinforce the left-hand side of the defence, and Calciomercato is reporting that the Bianconeri see full-back Alex Grimaldo as an ideal potential addition. The 27-year-old's contract at Benfica runs out in 2023, which means the Italians could make a move in January ahead of a potential transfer in the summer. Portuguese title The Daily Record reinforces the feeling that Juve are looking to steal a march on their rivals by making a move in the new year, and with good reason. Calciomercato adds that Internazionale are also keen on a player seeking a change of scenery after seven seasons at the Estadio de Luz.

- Spezia star Jakub Kiwior has already attracted interest from West Ham United and AS Roma, but Calciomercato believes that AC Milan are also now monitoring the 22-year-old. The Poland international can play in defence and midfield, while his age suits Milan's current plan for targeting young and talented players with the potential to grow. There has been no formal offer made by the Rossoneri, who are still analysing new signing Malick Thiaw's progress since joining from Schalke in the summer.

- The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal scouts are keeping a watchful eye on Lovro Majer, a player described as "the next Luka Modric." Indeed, the Sun goes further to suggest that the Gunners have watched the 24-year-old on two occasions, including his match-winning cameo for Croatia against Denmark last Thursday. Twenty-four-year-old midfielder Majer is in his second season at French club Rennes after joining from Dinamo Zagreb last year.

- Brazil's Allan has joined Al Wahda from Everton, the UAE Pro League club announced on Sunday. The 31-year-old midfielder leaves Frank Lampard's side after arriving at Goodison Park in 2020. He played 57 games in all competitions, but has not featured this season. Allan has 10 caps for Brazil and won the Copa America with the team in 2019.