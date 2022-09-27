Gregg Berhalter provides an update on the injury that keeps Christian Pulisic out of the USMNT's game with Japan. (1:21)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juventus make contact over Pulisic transfer

After months of enquiries, Calciomercato reports that Juventus have made initial contact regarding a move for Chelsea and United States forward Christian Pulisic.

Juve have been looking at the 24-year-old for some time, but it is in recent months that their interest has gained momentum. The report states that Juventus are keen on Pulisic's versatility, as he has played multiple positions -- from winger to wing-back to a false No. 9 -- at Chelsea.

With this in mind, the Italian club have made their first contact with Pulisic's agent in order to gauge whether the American would be interested taking on a new challenge.

Pulisic has only managed one start -- which lasted an hour -- in Chelsea's eight matches this season, managing no more than 26 minutes in any of his substitute appearances. Despite this lack of game time, the Blues have no intentions of letting the former Borussia Dortmund star leave for a low transfer fee. Chelsea could demand €35 million for Pulisic's transfer, which Juventus have taken note of.

Pulisic didn't play in the USMNT's 2-0 defeat against Japan last week due to a slight knock but is expected to start in their final World Cup warm-up game against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

09.35 BST: The agent of Brazil wonderkid Endrick has hit back at the Spanish press after some media outlets suggested that Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to battle to sign the Palmeiras star.

Endrick, 16, is highly rated, despite being so young, and can't leave Brazil until he is 18 -- as happened with Vinicius Jr.'s €45m move to Real Madrid in 2018 from Flamengo. The forward is reportedly valued at around €60m.

"The international break is always the same, there's no news and this "froth" starts," his agent Frederico Pena said. "Every club in the world is interested in Endrick. All of them! Which is the most normal thing in the world. With his quality, his youth... But none of them have made any proposal to us or Palmeiras to buy him. He has to play for Palmeiras until he turns 18. Consequently, he'll play at Palmeiras for at least 22 more months.

"Endrick's contract with Palmeiras runs until July 2025... He can only move abroad from Brazil from July 2024. No player under the age of 18 can move abroad. He can be sold, but he cannot be transferred. In other words, a club comes here, they do a deal with Palmeiras. But he can't leave. He has to stay at Palmeiras even though he's already been sold."

09.02 BST: Sergio Gomez says joining Manchester City this summer, after just one season at Anderlecht, was a move he had to make to enhance his career.

Gomez, 22, joined City from Anderlecht on a four-year deal for a fee of around €13m in August. Anderlecht were reluctant to sanction the transfer as the Spain U21 international left-back had only joined them the previous summer from Borussia Dortmund, but let him leave.

"Things have gone well for me, last summer and this summer," Gomez told COPE. "Opportunities come along and you have to take them. I was very happy when they [City] called me. It was a tough time because Anderlecht made it difficult. I had a good season at Anderlecht and with the national team. I had to take a step forward and I'm very happy with the move I've made."

08.32 BST: Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar could still leave the club in January, says Gazzetta dello Sport.

Skriniar, 27, has a contract which expires in 2023 but the two parties have yet to make any progress over an extension.

PSG reportedly made a €70m move for the Slovakia international in the summer but although that bid was rejected, the French champions might have more luck in a few months' time.

08.00 BST: Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery this week on his right thigh and is at risk of missing the World Cup, sources have told ESPN.

The Uruguay international got hurt in the early minutes of his country's 1-0 defeat to Iran in a friendly on Friday.

Araujo returned to Barcelona and tests done confirmed damage to his adductor longus tendon.

Barca said in a statement: "The first team player Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery on Wednesday for the adductor longus tendon avulsion he has in his right thigh. The operation will be carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the Club's medical staff, in Turku, Finland. When the operation is completed there will be another medical statement."

The 23-year-old was reluctant to undergo surgery with the World Cup less than two months away, but after talking to Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez and club doctor Ricardo Pruna on Monday morning, the player has decided to have the operation.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Marca reports that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is Real Madrid's priority for the 2023 summer transfer window. Los Blancos have previously contacted the England international and asked him not to renew his Dortmund contract, with the 19-year-old reportedly preferring a move to Madrid amid links with Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

- Barcelona were unable to complete their move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva in the summer, but Mundo Deportivo report that the Blaugrana remain undeterred with Xavi Hernandez naming the Portugal international as his main focus to strengthen the team next season. This stance is taken despite the knowledge that the Catalans will likely need to offload an important player in order to make the move financially viable.

- Juventus are hoping to strengthen their defence in the summer and Calciomercato reports that AS Monaco's Benoit Badiashile remains their first choice. Juventus are also looking at Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka, who has impressed the Serie A club. N'Dicka's contract ends in 2023, so he would be available as a free agent.

- Calciomercato has denied claims that Arthur Melo's loan from Juventus to Liverpool could be ended prematurely in January, stating that neither the club nor player want that to happen. So far, the Brazilian midfielder has managed just 13 first-team minutes and has played for the Reds' U21s twice -- including in a 1-0 defeat against Rochdale in the EFL Trophy.

- Fabrizio Romano reports that that free agent Jason Denayer will join Shabab Al Ahli and is on his way to the United Arab Emirates to complete a move. This will see the former Lyon and Man City centre-back join the likes of Kostas Manolas, Miralem Pjanic and Allan in the UAE Pro League.