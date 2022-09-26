Transfer Talk: Juventus make contact with Christian Pulisic's camp about move from Chelsea

Matt Turner speaks about his USMNT teammates and explains why he doesn't like the golden generation phrase. (1:32)

TOP STORY: Juve make contact with Pulisic's camp

After months of enquiries, Calciomercato have reported that Juventus have made initial contact regarding a possible move for Chelsea and United States men's national team winger Christian Pulisic.

I Bianconeri have been looking at the 24-year-old for some time, but it is in recent months that their interest has gained momentum.

The report states that Juventus are keen on Pulisic's versatility, as he has played multiple positions -- from winger to wingback to a false nine -- at Chelsea.

With this in mind, Juventus have made their first contact with Pulisic's agent in order to gauge whether the American would be interested taking on a new challenge.

Pulisic has only managed one start -- which lasted an hour -- in Chelsea's eight matches this season, managing no more than 26 minutes in any of his substitute appearances.

Despite this lack of game time, the Blues have no intentions of letting the former Borussia Dortmund winger leave for a low transfer fee. Chelsea could demand €35 million for Pulisic's transfer, which Juventus have taken note of.

Pulisic didn't play in the USMNT's 2-0 defeat against Japan last week due to a slight knock but is expected to start in their final World Cup warm-up game against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Marca have reported that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is Real Madrid's priority for the 2023 summer transfer window. Los Blancos have previously contacted the England international and asked him not to renew his Dortmund contract, a request he reportedly has followed as the 19-year-old prefers a move to Madrid amid links with Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

- Barcelona were unable to complete their move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva in the summer, but Mundo Deportivo report that the Blaugrana remain undeterred with Xavi Hernandez naming the Portugal international as his main focus to strengthen the team next season. This stance is taken despite the knowledge that the Catalans will likely need to offload an important player in order to make the move financially viable.

- Juventus are hoping to strengthen their defence in the summer and Calciomercato have reported that AS Monaco's Benoit Badiashile remains their first choice. Juventus are also looking at Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka, who has impressed the Serie A club. Ndicka's contract ends upon this season's culmination, so he would be available as a free agent.

- Calciomercato have denied claims that Arthur Melo's loan from Juventus to Liverpool could be ended prematurely in January, stating that neither the club nor player want that to happen. So far, the Brazilian midfielder has managed just 13 first-team minutes and has played for the Reds' U21s twice -- including in a 1-0 defeat against Rochdale in the EFL Trophy.

- Fabrizio Romano reports that that free agent Jason Denayer will join Shabab Al Ahli and is on his way to the United Arab Emirates to complete a move. This will see the former Lyon centre-back join the likes of Kostas Manolas, Miralem Pjanic and Allan in the UAE Pro League.