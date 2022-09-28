The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern make Kane their No. 1 target

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is Bayern Munich's No. 1 transfer target, according to kicker.

Kane, 29, wanted to leave the club to join Manchester City in 2021 but Spurs' valuation of £150 million was never met. City signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for €60m during the last transfer window and Kane has appeared happier under new manager Antonio Conte, despite the fact his contract expires in June 2024.

Bayern saw key striker Robert Lewandowski move to Barcelona for €45m this summer, and the German champions see Kane as the ideal long-term replacement.

However, the England international could sign a new deal at Spurs, as he is chasing Alan Shearer's Premier League goal-scoring record and needs another 71 to reach the 260 total.

LIVE BLOG

11.30 BST: Tottenham are set to sign Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal when his loan expires, says Fabrizio Romano.

Kulusevski, 22, has impressed in the Premier League with six goals and 11 assists in 29 games, after moving from Juventus for a €10m loan fee in January 2022.

The Sweden international could sign on a permanent basis for €35m if he plays in 50% of the team's Premier League matches for at least 45 minutes, or Spurs qualify for the Champions League. Otherwise there is another option for a higher fee.

10.47 BST: Chelsea striker Armando Broja is on the radar of AC Milan for next summer, says Calciomercato.

Broja, 21, impressed on loan at Southampton last season and almost moved to West Ham in the transfer window, but signed a new contract at Chelsea until 2028.

However, the Albania international hasn't played much -- with no starts or goals in six games so far -- and could move on for €30m.

10.07 BST: Newcastle are busy today and The Times claims they are ready to make a third bid for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

Maddison, 25, was the subject of two bids of £40m and £45m in the summer, which were turned down. But the England midfielder might be keen to push for a January move now Leicester are struggling at the bottom of the Premier League table.

09.52 BST: Newcastle United have agreed a deal in principle with Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners to sign forward Garang Kuol, says Sky Sports.

Kuol, 18, made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand on Sunday and has reportedly agreed terms on a move to the Premier League in January.

The forward could be part of the Australia squad at the 2022 World Cup, which would help him qualify for a U.K. work permit, though he may be immediately sent on loan to gain more experience.

09.00 BST: Cristiano Ronaldo's mother has promised Sporting CP fans that either her son or grandson Cristiano Jr. will play for the club in the near future.

During an event in Lisbon, Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, a big fan of Sporting CP, said in quotes reported in Record: "If Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't come [to Sporting], his son, Cristianinho, will come. It's a promise. If it's not this year, it will be the next."

Ronaldo, 37, began his playing career at Sporting before joining Manchester United in 2003, then moving to Real Madrid and Juventus, before heading back to Old Trafford in 2021.

Dolores added that she has no doubt that her son will continue to play until he is 40. "He has the will and will work until he is 40," she said.

Cristianinho is 12 and plays for Man United's youth teams.

play 0:54 Figo takes on zero-gravity football at 20,000 ft Luis Figo played in zero-gravity conditions to help to set a world record for the highest football game ever played.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Juventus are planning to reduce their wage bill next summer, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado, and Angel Di Maria are among the players who are expected to leave. Cuadrado, 34, permanently joined Juve permanently from Chelsea in the summer of 2017, having previously been on loan.

Next on the list is Di Maria, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and only signed a one-year deal. Rabiot was strongly linked with Manchester United in the summer and has missed the last three Serie A matches due to injury. Two other players are mentioned in the report, defender Alex Sandro and goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio. Sandro joined from FC Porto in 2015 and has gone on to make 278 appearances for the Serie A club. Pinsoglio has made five appearances in his two spells with Juventus and been sent out on various loans.

All five of the players have contracts that expire in 2023 so they will be available as free agents.

- With AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho keen to sign another centre-back, Calciomercato reports that Ajax's Jurrien Timber is their No. 1 target. However, the Serie A club are likely to face competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester United, and could struggle to meet Timber's €30m transfer valuation. The Giallorossi are also looking at Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka, who is set to be a free agent in the summer and has received interest from Juventus.

- As reported by Marca, Atletico Madrid are continuing their negotiations with Barcelona regarding Antoine Griezmann, as they hope to permanently sign the Frenchman for €20m-€25m, rather than the €40m clause in his loan deal that will be activated if he plays 45 minutes in half of their matches. Atleti are also asking Griezmann to take another pay cut after he had already accepted a reduction to re-join them.

- Roma are working with Bryan Cristante's agent to extend the Italy international's contract past its current expiration in the summer of 2024, as reported by Calciomercato, with his new deal set to last until 2027. Roma want to send a clear message to Juventus and AC Milan that the midfielder is not available.

- Fabian Delph has announced on Instagram that he is retiring. The midfielder played for Leeds United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton, leaving the Toffees at the end of last season.