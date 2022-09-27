Transfer Talk: Juventus won't re-sign Rabiot, Cuadrado, Di Maria to trim wage bill

Adrien Rabiot, linked with Manchester United in the summer, is among the players that Juventus want to move on from. Filippo Alfero - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juve won't re-sign Rabiot, Cuadrado, Di Maria

Juventus are hoping to reduce their wage bill in the summer of 2023 and La Gazzetta dello Sport has detailed that Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado, and Angel Di Maria are among the players that would leave to make that happen.

Having already gone to Turin twice on loan, Cuadrado permanently joined I Bianconeri from Chelsea in the summer of 2017, but it seems as though the Colombia midfielder's time is up. This comes despite the fact that the loss against Monza is the only match the 34-year-old hasn't started this season, as he missed out due to suspension.

Next on the list is Di Maria, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and only signed a one-year deal so that the Argentina playmaker would have the option to return to boyhood side Rosario Central.

Di Maria's only goal contributions so far came on his debut, when he scored and assisted in a 3-0 win against Sassuolo. He was more recently sent off against Monza.

Rabiot was strongly linked with Manchester United in the summer and could be linked once more with a Juve exit -- he has missed the last three Serie A matches due to injury.

Two other players are mentioned in the report -- defender Alex Sandro and goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio. Sandro from FC Porto in 2015 and has gone on to make 278 appearances for the Serie A club. Pinsoglio has made five appearances in his two spells with Juventus and been sent out on various loans.

All five of the players mentioned have contracts that expire in the summer of 2023 so they will be available as free agents.

PAPER GOSSIP

- With AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho keen to sign another centre-back, Calciomercato have reported that Roma see Ajax Amsterdam's Jurrien Timber as the best option to strengthen their defence. However, the Serie A club is likely to face competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United, and could struggle to meet Timber's €30 million transfer valuation. I Giallorossi are also looking at Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka, who is set to be a free agent in the summer and has received interest from Juventus.

- Lionel Messi remains steadfast on deciding his future after the World Cup, with his PSG contract running out in the summer. Perhaps with this in mind, The Sun have claimed that the Argentine is yet to receive any concrete contract offers from PSG or any other club.

- As reported by Marca, Atletico Madrid are continuing their negotiations with Barcelona regarding Antoine Griezmann, as they hope to permanently sign the Frenchman for €20m-€25m, rather than the €40m clause in his loan deal that will be activated if he plays 45 minutes in half of their matches. Atleti are also asking Griezmann to take another pay cut after he had already accepted a reduction to re-join them.

- Roma are working with Bryan Cristante's agent to extend the Italy international's contract past its current expiration in the summer of 2024, as reported by Calciomercato, with his new deal set to last until 2027. Part of the thinking is to send a clear message to Juventus and AC Milan that the midfielder is not available.

- Fabian Delph has announced on Instagram that he is retiring as a professional football player. The midfielder played for Leeds United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton, leaving the Toffees at the end of last season.