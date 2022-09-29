Julien Laurens explains why Antoine Griezmann is yet to start for Atletico Madrid in LaLiga this season. (2:21)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Asensio, Griezmann, Pulisic on Juve's wishlist

Juventus have formed a three-man shortlist amid plans to acquire a signing to bolster their attack in January, writes Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Bianconeri have also been linked with Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and now two LaLiga stars -- Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Real Madrid's Marco Asensio -- are on the Serie A side's wishlist.

Like Pulisic, Griezmann and Asensio have faced struggles at their respective clubs and are looking to garner regular playing time. Griezmann, 31, has started once in LaLiga for Atletico, while the 26-year-old winger Asensio has played just 48 minutes across all competitions.

Griezmann is in the middle of a financial spat between Atletico and Barcelona, where is he on loan from on a two-year deal. Barca believe that since Griezmann played over 45 minutes in 30 of the 37 games he was available for last season, Atletico are now obliged to sign him for €40m fee. Atletico, meanwhile, claim Griezmann must play over 45 minutes in 50% of the games he is selectable for over two seasons, not just one, for the clause to take effect.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is keen to reinforce his side after Paulo Dybala and Dejan Kulusevski left earlier this year, and with Angel Di Maria out of contract in 2023, they have made progress in narrowing down potential options.

LIVE BLOG

08.15 BST: The Daily Mail reports that Manchester City are planning to hold talks with Bernardo Silva to see where he feels his future lies.

The Portugal international has been linked with a move to Barcelona across the last few transfer windows but so far no deal has materialised.

The 28-year-old has a contract that runs until the summer of 2025 but a transfer offer in the region of £80m is likely to seal his departure.

Discussions will take place over the next few months to avoid another summer of speculation. City want the midfielder to make clear if he wants to remain in the Premier League or move to LaLiga.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Inter Milan and Juventus are discussing a potential swap deal involving defenders Stefan de Vrij and Juan Cuadrado, according to Calciomercato. De Vrij, 30, and Cuadrado, 34, are both out of contract in the summer, and the latest indicates that the clubs could start talks when the winter transfer window opens.

- After reports suggested Martin Zubimendi was set to be offered a new five-year contract by Real Sociedad, Sport writes that Barcelona could end their interest in the 23-year-old midfielder. The Catalans are continuing to search the market for an eventual replacement for Sergio Busquets, but with Zubimendi's new deal believed to include a €90m release clause, the Blaugrana may now need to look elsewhere.

- Talks over a new deal for Karim Benzema have reached the final stages, reports Nicolo Schira. The 34-year-old striker has been in talks with Real Madrid since his impressive campaign last season, with reports over the summer suggesting that they intend to sign him to a new contract until 2024. He has scored three LaLiga goals this season, despite being out injured for most of September.

- Real Madrid are yet to close the door on potentially signing Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland in the future, reports El Chiringuito TV. Haaland, 22, joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, while 23-year-old Mbappe turned down a move in favour of remaining with Paris Saint-Germain.

- Arsenal will make a third approach for Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, according to the Sun. The Gunners made an attempt to sign the 24-year-old on deadline day earlier this month, but after Villa stood firm reports now suggest that Mikel Arteta still considers him as a priority signing as he looks to reinforce his midfield options.