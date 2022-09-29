Transfer Talk: Real Madrid plot signing João Cancelo, then Erling Haaland

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Real Madrid set long-term plans for Joao Cancelo and Erling Haaland

Real Madrid are hoping to sign Manchester City pair Joao Cancelo and Erling Haaland over the next two years, as has been reported by AS.

Cancelo is the first player Los Blancos will focus on as they aim to move in 2023, having even shown an interest in the Portugal international back when he was playing for Valencia.

The full-back will be 29 years old next summer, which Real Madrid reportedly believe will bolster their chances to sign him for a maximum of €40m to €50m -- even with his current contract running until 2027.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly appreciates Cancelo's versatility, having come up against him during his time in charge of Everton. Cancelo is said to be aware of the interest and happy to sign for a club in which compatriots such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe have achieved plenty of glory.

Haaland is a player that Los Blancos made efforts to sign in the summer before he joined Pep Guardiola's squad, but the Norwegian didn't want to compete with Karim Benzema to lead the line.

However, with the thought of eventually moving to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Haaland reportedly had a €180m clause included in his contract that becomes valid from the summer of 2024. At that time, Real Madrid will make an effort to sign the former Borussia Dortmund man, with Madrid's perception being that Benzema has two more seasons left at full capacity.

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, left, and Erling Haaland are long-term signing targets for Spanish giants Real Madrid, per reports. Andrew Yates/EPA-EFE

PAPER GOSSIP

- Youri Tielemans has entered the last year of his Leicester City contract and Calciomercato have reported that Juventus are looking to take advantage. In fact, it has been suggested that I Bianconeri have already made contact in order to get ahead of the competition there will be from Premier League clubs.

- Calciomercato have reported that Milan Skriniar's agent and Internazionale will hold two meetings within 15 days as the Serie A giants aim to persuade the centre-back to sign a new contract. The Slovakia international's current deal expires at the end of the season, and Inter are now set to offer him the highest possible amount of €6.5m-per-season, the club captaincy and a clause that allows him to leave if he is not happy with the project.

- With it being understood that Skriniar will not leave until the summer at the latest, Internazionale have made signing a left-back their priority in the January transfer window. La Gazzetta dello Sport state that they want Borussia Monchengladbach's Ramy Bensebaini. There will be competition from Juventus, who have already been strongly linked with the Algeria international.

- Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has confirmed to Gio Garcia that he will be staying with LA Galaxy for the 2023 season. When asked about the situation of his contract, which would have been set to expire at the end of the season, the Mexican striker said: "When I reached 11 goals and 60% of the minutes, it automatically renews."

- Olympique de Marseille forward Bamba Dieng will leave the club on loan in January rather than joining Angers, according to L'Equipe. Informal contacts had taken place between the two clubs after Angers' Lois Diony had sustained an injury during the international break, but the Senegal international has decided that he wants to try and get game time with Marseille and potentially depart in the winter.