TOP STORY: Juve want January deal for Jordi Alba

Juventus are showing an interest in signing Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba in the January transfer window, reports Sport, and the Blaugrana are willing to let the Spain international leave midseason so that they can lower their wage bill.

The Bianconeri have struggled this season, winning just two of their nine matches across all competitions, with Alex Sandro criticised for his performances. It has been reported that the Brazilian will leave the club when his contract comes to an end this summer.

That's left Juve looking for a new left-back. Alba has a contract at the Camp Nou through to 2024, and Juve feel that the 33-year-old would be a signing that makes financial sense for both clubs.

It could also be a move that suits the player, as competition from Marcos Alonso and Alex Balde is likely to impact his playing time.

09.48 BST: RMC Sport reports that Kylian Mbappe wanted Paris Saint-Germain to sign a player to play as a No. 9 this summer.

The France international suggested a number of players, such as Gianluca Scamacca -- signed for West Ham United, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, plus Barcelona pair Ousmane Dembele, who signed a new deal, and Robert Lewandowski, who switched from Bayern Munich.

09.00 BST: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard says that Douglas Luiz is no closer to signing a new contract to ward off interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners made two transfer offers for the Brazilian midfielder as the transfer deadline approached this summer, both of which were rejected by Villa.

Their interest is expected to be revived in January, but Villa have been hoping the 24-year-old would pen a new deal.

"No news in terms of extending his stay here, so that hasn't changed," Gerrard said. "But what I would say is that he's very focused, he's trained well.

"Am I surprised by the speculation? No, because we've got a young Brazilian player who's a fantastic talent so I expect to be asked this question a lot as the season progresses.

"We want him to stay here, the owners were very strong in keeping him here. We didn't obviously want to lose him on the final day and he has performed very well since and he has trained very well and he is ready to go at the weekend [at Leeds]."

- Since a promising debut saw him record a goal and assist against Sassuolo, Angel Di Maria has disappointed during his short time with Juventus and the club are already considering making the Argentina international available for transfer in January, according to Calciomercato. The winger has missed four matches through injury and received a red card during a loss against Monza in the final game before the international break, and is now banned for two games.

- AC Milan are hoping to sign Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio when his contract ends in the summer, but Calciomercato suggests that they will face stiff complication. That comes in the form of interest from Barcelona and Juventus, who are both keen on adding the Spain international on a free transfer.

- Levi Colwill might be on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion from Chelsea, but the centre-back is already being looked at by various Italian clubs, according to Calciomercato. It is added that AC Milan and Napoli have both previously considered the 19-year-old, while Atalanta have strong interest.

- Lyon attacker Mateus Tete has hinted that he wants to remain with the French club, where he's playing on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, on a permanent basis. "I'm very happy here, I love this city, I love this club," the 22-year-old former Brazil youth international is quoted as saying by Foot Mercato. "It's practically my second family and I hope I'll stay here for a long time."