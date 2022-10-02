Transfer Talk: Man Utd's Dalot eyed by Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juve, AC Milan, Barca eye Man Utd's Dalot

There is plenty of interest in Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot, and Calciomercato reports that Juventus, AC Milan, and Barcelona are interested in signing him.

Part of the appeal will be that the Portugal international -- who has started every game this season for United -- has entered the final year of his contract, meaning there is the possibility that he could leave Old Trafford as a free agent in the summer.

However, the Red Devils have the option to extend Dalot's contract by another year, with it previously being reported by various outlets that United are likely to take up that option.

Nevertheless, AC Milan are hoping that they will be able to permanently bring in the 23-year-old after he spent the 2020-21 season on loan with the Rossoneri.

Juventus is another club looking at him, states the report, with Dalot likely being seen as a replacement for Juan Cuadrado, whose own contract expires in the summer and is deemed unlikely to be renewed.

Finally, Barcelona are also interested in Dalot, although the situation of United States full-back Sergino Dest -- on loan at AC Milan -- could also play into the thinking of the Blaugrana.

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot is being linked with several clubs. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Romelu Lukaku is already looking towards the summer and has decided that he doesn't want to go back to Chelsea when his loan deal with Internazionale comes to an end, as reported by Calciomercato. The Belgium international left Stamford Bridge in the offseason and will aim to find a way of persuading Todd Boehly and the club's executives to let him leave again. The hope is that another loan spell could be an option considering the amount of money Chelsea spent to sign him.

- Fabrizio Romano has reported that discussions between RB Leipzig and Chelsea are taking place about a fee and payment terms over striker Christopher Nkunku's transfer. Chelsea aim to trigger the Frenchman's €60m clause in 2023.

- AC Milan and Juventus are looking at Spezia's Jakub Kiwior and Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The former has impressed for his club as well as the Poland national team and has a contract that runs until 2025, while the latter's current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023, meaning he would be available as a free agent.

- Lazio signed Luis Maximiano from Granada in the summer, but Calciomercato has suggested that he could already leave in the summer after failing to impress Maurizio Sarri. The 23-year-old was sent off six minutes into his debut against Bologna on the opening day and has not played since.