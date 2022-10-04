Shaka Hislop still has reservations about Arsenal's defence despite their impressive attacking play in their 3-1 win vs. Tottenham. (0:40)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea monitor Arsenal's Martinelli

The Daily Mail says Chelsea are monitoring the contract situation of Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli, 21, has been a first-team regular this season and has three goals in nine games so far. The Brazil international has a contract which expires in 2024, though there is an option to extend it by a year.

Arsenal are looking to sign Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba to new contracts. The young trio have impressed this season as the Gunners have jumped to the top of the table, but they have yet to commit their long-term futures to the club.

Man City have been linked with 21-year-old winger Saka, while Barcelona reportedly had defender Saliba on their shortlist before opting to sign Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

12.23 BST: Manchester United are braced for Cristiano Ronaldo to attempt to leave the club again in January if the striker can't win back his place in Erik ten Hag's team, sources have told ESPN.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute for the 6-3 defeat to Manchester City and has not started a Premier League game since the 4-0 defeat to Brentford in August. The 37-year-old was keen to leave Old Trafford in the summer and United are aware that he could look to move in January in a bid to find regular first-team football.

UEFA rules would allow Ronaldo to sign for a team in the Champions League in January and play in the knockout rounds in the new year despite making two appearances for United in the Europa League this season.

Sources have told ESPN that Ronaldo's attitude to training and games has been exemplary since it became clear he would have to stay beyond the transfer deadline but he is desperate to make the most of his last years at the top. He has scored one goal in eight games this season and has fallen behind Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the pecking order.

11.13 BST: Fabrizio Romano says that Bayern Munich remain optimistic over the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer as free agent in summer 2023.

Laimer, 25, had seemingly agreed a move to Bayern in August but the deal collapsed as the clubs couldn't agree a transfer fee.

The Austria international's contract expires at the end of the season and it's likely that he will head to Bayern then.

10.40 BST: Valencia midfielder Hugo Guillamon has extended his contract with the club until June 2026.

A youth product of Valencia, Guillamon, 22, has been a regular in Genaro Gattuso's starting XI this season, but his previous deal was due to expire next summer.

"To continue to be a part of this great club has always been my priority," he said. "I hope it's for many more years and we can achieve great things together."

09.48 BST: Sevilla have joined Roma and AC Milan in the race to sign Tottenham forward Lucas Moura, according to TNT.

Moura, 30, has made just two appearances for coach Antonio Conte this season and is being monitored by several European clubs. He is under contract with Spurs until June 2024.

The Brazil international arrived at Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 and has seen his playing time diminish in recent months.

09.03 BST: Torino right-back Wilfried Singo is being watched by Barcelona, says Sport.

Singo, 21, has impressed since making the breakthrough into the first team in 2019. The Ivory Coast international is now on Barcelona's radar as they look to replace United States star Sergino Dest and find a long-term option on the right side of defence.

08.27 BST: Chelsea are set for a few major moves in the summer, outside of their €60m raid for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Blues want to sign Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, while it reports he has a release clause of around €50m in his current contract.

Midfield is on the agenda too, with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and West Ham United's Declan Rice on the club's shortlist.

And the report claims Chelsea will also "assess the goalkeeping situation, with Edouard Mendy yet to sign a new contract and doubts still hanging over Kepa Arrizabalaga."

08.00 BST: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez called for Lionel Messi to be left in peace as the Paris Saint-Germain forward continues to be linked with a return to Camp Nou.

Messi, 35, is out of contract with PSG at the end of the season and Barca vice president Eduard Romeu said last week it would be viable to bring him back to the club on a financial level.

Romeu's remarks came after president Joan Laporta opened the door to a sensational reunion with Messi in an interview with ESPN in the summer.

"With Leo, let's see, but it's not the moment to talk about it right now," Xavi said in a news conference ahead of Barca's Champions League game against Inter on Tuesday. You know the love I have for him. He is a friend and I will always wish him the best. Barca is his home, but we're not doing him any favours speaking about [his future], either.

"Let's leave him in peace to enjoy his time in Paris and wish him all the best."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Paris Saint-Germain are hopeful of reaching an agreement over a contract extension for Lionel Messi, says Mundo Deportivo. While the 35-year-old forward has been linked with a Barcelona return or a move to Major League Soccer next summer, PSG see his future at the Parc des Princes and are preparing to open talks in January to allow him to focus on the upcoming World Cup with Argentina.

- Ismael Bennacer is attracting interest from both Liverpool and Chelsea, writes Calciomercato. The Rossoneri were keen to extend the 24-year-old midfielder's contract in the summer, but having so far failed to reach an agreement, it looks as though clubs in the Premier League are beginning to circle for his signature. He will enter the final 18 months of his contract at San Siro in January.

- Top clubs in Italy are keeping a close eye on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. It is reported that his contract status is being watched carefully, with the 27-year-old midfielder nearing the final 18 months of his deal with Lazio. He remains a key player for the Biancocelesti, having contributed to eight goals in as many Serie A appearances

- Eintracht Frankfurt have offered Evan N'Dicka and Daichi Kamada new deals, reports Sky Sports Germany. Both players have been offered three-year contracts until the summer of 2025 that will make them the highest earners in the squad, though it is understood that the Bundesliga club are keen not to significantly increase their offer if either decide to reject terms. AC Milan have been linked with N'Dicka after the 23-year-old centre-back impressed last season, while 26-year-old Kamada has contributed to six goals in seven Bundesliga appearances from midfield this season.