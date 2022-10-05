The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man City to stop Real Madrid swoop for Haaland

Real Madrid want to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City by utilising a release clause that will become active in 2024, but the Premier League champions will aim to thwart the plan.

According to El Chiringuito TV, the 22-year-old striker can be signed for €200 million in 2024 due to a clause that was negotiated in his contract when he joined City from Borussia Dortmund for €60m this summer.

However, Mundo Deportivo reveals that Pep Guardiola's side are already working on a move to hand Haaland a new deal that would void the future clause. Given that he earns in the region of £375,000-per-week, the Citizens may have to make the Norway international their highest earner if they are to persuade him to stay.

Haaland scored a hat trick against Manchester United on Sunday for a total of 14 goals in just eight games so far, just nine shy of equalling last year's Golden Boot-winning tally.

LIVE BLOG

09.21 BST: Club Brugge striker Ferran Jutgla says he has no hard feelings towards former club Barcelona, and isn't ruling out a return to Camp Nou in the future.

Jutgla joined Brugge this summer in a €5m transfer from Barca. A youth product of La Masia, the 23-year-old has scored six goals in the Belgian league and two in the Champions League, including in Tuesday's 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid.

"I owe everything to Barca because it has allowed me to be where I am right now," he told El Larguero. "I wish the best for Barca. I'm just following my path. I came here eager to grow and to learn. I know that if I work hard, if I'm disciplined and I give my all, good things will happen."

Asked if he would consider a return to Barca one day, he said: "I'm focused on the present and in the future you never know. We all like to play and feel valued. I feel valued here."

08.43 BST: Bayer Leverkusen are considering sacking manager Gerardo Seoane and are looking at appointing Xabi Alonso as his replacement, sources have told ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez.

Seoane will be in charge for Leverkusen's Champions League Group B game with FC Porto on Tuesday, but his future is uncertain after a poor start to the Bundesliga season with the club sitting 17th after picking up five points from eight games.

Alonso has been out of work since leaving Real Sociedad B in May after a successful three years in charge. Sources told ESPN that he would welcome the challenge of turning around Leverkusen's season.

Seoane managed Leverkusen to a third-place finish in the Bundesliga in his debut campaign last year, qualifying for the Champions League, but they have struggled so far this season.

Sources told ESPN that Alonso has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Seoane over the last week.

Germany's Sport1 reported that Leverkusen had contacted Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by Chelsea last month, but the former Borussia Dortmund coach turned down the approach.

08.00 BST: Manchester United are braced for Cristiano Ronaldo to again attempt to leave the club in January if the striker cannot win back his place in Erik ten Hag's team, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Ronaldo, 37, was an unused substitute for the 6-3 defeat at Manchester City and has not started a Premier League game since the 4-0 defeat to Brentford in August.

He was keen to leave Old Trafford in the summer, and United are aware that he could look to move in January in a bid to find regular first-team football.

UEFA rules would allow Ronaldo to sign for a team in the Champions League in January and play in the knockout rounds in the new year despite having made two appearances for United in the Europa League this season.

Sources have told ESPN that Ronaldo's attitude to training and games has been exemplary since it became clear he would have to stay beyond the transfer deadline, but he is desperate to make the most of his last years at the top.

He has scored one goal in eight games this season and has fallen behind Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the pecking order.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Discussions regarding a potential swap deal between AC Milan and Chelsea for Rafael Leao could take place, according to Calciomercato. The Rossoneri are interested in both Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, but it is reported that they would also want an €90m fee included as part of a deal to send Leao to Stamford Bridge. Leao, 23, has contributed to eight goals in seven Serie A appearances this season, and was on the radar of the Premier League side towards the end of the summer transfer window.

- AS Roma are confident of signing Nicolo Zaniolo to a new long-term deal, reveals Gazzetta dello Sport. Interest in the 23-year-old attacking midfielder has seen Jose Mourinho's side move quickly to secure Zaniolo's future. It is reporterd that they are now close to reaching full agreement over a new five-year deal that will see the player earn €4m-per-season until 2027.

- The race is heating up for Ajax Amsterdam star Mohammed Kudus, according to Bild. Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have all been linked with the 22-year-old forward, who has been in impressive form this season. Kudus has scored seven goals in five starts in the Eredivisie and Champions League, and could be available for a transfer fee of around €10m.

- Gael Kakuta is set to make a switch to Amiens, understands Radio France. The 31-year-old Lens winger has found it difficult to garner regular first-team minutes this season, having made just three appearances across all competitions. Kakuta is reported to have already reached an agreement with the Ligue 2 club, where he previously enjoyed a successful spell in the 2019-20 Ligue 1 campaign.

- Victor Wanyama will leave Major League Soccer side CF Montreal at the end of the season, reports MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert. The former Tottenham midfielder has been a key contributor for the Canadian side since joining in 2019.