The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Benzema nears new Madrid deal

Karim Benzema is nearing a contract extension with Real Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The talismanic France forward's current deal is set to run out in the summer of 2023, but an extension is expected to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for another season.

Benzema has already confirmed to Los Blancos that his intention is to accept the club's contract proposal, and it is deemed as being just a matter of time before the deal is completed.

The club's board -- as well as president Florentino Perez and manager Carlo Ancelotti -- are all in agreement in the decision to keep Benzema around for an extra season.

This shouldn't be a surprise considering the impact the former Lyon man has had since his move to Spain. Last season alone, he scored 44 goals and assisted another 15 in just 46 matches, with 15 of those goals coming in the Champions League on the way to his fifth final victory with the club.

His tally this season is four goals and an assist in eight matches, contributing to a very impressive overall Real Madrid tally of 327 goals and 160 assists in 613 appearances.

There has been talk that Los Blancos could look to move for Manchester City's Erling Haaland in 2024, but Benzema remains the undisputed main man up top for now.

Karim Benzema is expected to sign a contract extension at Real Madrid. David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan are looking at signing Midtjylland winger Gustav Isaksen in the January transfer window, according to Calciomercato, who add that the Rossoneri scouted the 21-year-old as he scored the Danish club's first goal in a 2-2 draw against Feyenoord in Europa League action on Thursday. Isaksen is seen as a possible reinforcement due to the injury issues that Alexis Saelemaekers and Junior Messias are facing.

-- Massimiliano Allegri's decision to play Danilo at centre-back could mean that Juventus will step up efforts to sign another full-back, according to Calciomercato. Danilo helped anchor Juve's defence in their 3-1 Champions League win over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday, which could happen with greater regularity moving forward. Therefore, Juve will want to add another player and improve the quality that can be called upon in the wide areas.

- Fabrizio Romano has reported that many clubs are tracking the progress of Guimaraes midfielder Ibrahima Bamba, who has even been considered for an Italy call-up by Roberto Mancini. This comes despite the 20-year-old having signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Portuguese club until 2026.

- Moses Turay is attracting interest from numerous clubs across Europe, according to Foot Mercato. Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lille and Lazio are just several of the sides looking at the talented winger. The 18-year-old has been called up to the Sierra Leone national team despite never making a first-team appearance at Troyes, who want him to sign his first professional contract with them.

- Rayo Vallecano captain Oscar Trejo has signed a contract extension to stay at the LaLiga side until 2024, the club has confirmed. The 34-year-old has started all seven of Rayo's league matches this season, recording one goal and two assists.