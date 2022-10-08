Shaka Hislop gives his thoughts on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first Chelsea goal and Conor Gallagher's late stunner in their 2-1 win vs. Crystal Palace. (1:05)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG eye Aubameyang

Paris Saint-Germain have began talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang regarding a potential move in the summer, per Foot Mercato.

The 33-year-old signed a two-year deal at Chelsea in the summer after departing Barcelona. However, the former Arsenal striker may not be part of new Blues boss Graham Potter's plans, which could see Aubameyang leave London once more.

The report suggests that Chelsea will not stand in Aubameyang's way should a club make a suitable bid for his transfer in the summer, and it is thought that talks with PSG and the striker have already began, with an eye to next season.

Aubameyang is believed to have long been an admirer of the club, where he is no stranger to manager Christophe Galtier, who managed Aubameyang at Saint-Etienne a decade ago.

PSG spent much of the previous transfer window trying to sign for a striker to supplement Kylian Mbappe, however they were unsuccessful. In Aubameyang, the French giants would be able to boast a proven goalscorer to form a partnership alongside Mbappe.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona will not go for Inigo Martinez in January, instead opting to sign him next summer, according to Sport. The Athletic Club defender has long been sought-after by Barcelona, but with the 31-year-old available as a free agent in the summer, it makes sense financially for the Spanish giants to wait. Martinez came close to joining Barcelona previously under Ernesto Valverde, but a move never materialised.

- Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Leicester City midfielder James Maddison will likely attract attention in the upcoming January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail. The Foxes rejected two bids from Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the summer, and look set to receive further offers in January, following the 25-year-old's superb start to the season. Rodgers said: "I would think [there would be]," regarding interest for the Englishman, before admitting that: "he's never a player you would want to lose."

- Atletico Madrid have signed Antoine Griezmann on a permanent deal worth €20m plus add-ons, per Fabrizio Romano. Griezmann struggled to justify his £107 million price tag whilst with Barcelona, and was keen to return to Atletico on a permanent basis where he netted 133 goals in his first stint at the club. The Frenchman has only started two games this season in what looks to have been a deliberate ploy used by Atletico to negate a clause in the initial loan deal that would have seen them have to pay €40m instead of the €20m for the 31-year-old's services on a permanent basis.

- N'Golo Kante is in negotiations for a new contract at Chelsea, but PSG's interest still remains in the Frenchman, alongside potentially Tottenham Hotspur, per L'Equipe. Kante is demanding a long-term contract at his current club, but there have been strong rumours linking the midfielder away from Stamford Bridge. The 31-year-old is not short of options, with PSG long being an admirer of the much-loved midfielder.

- Liverpool are prepared to exchange defender Joe Gomez for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to CalcioMercato. The Reds have long been admirers of Milinkovic-Savic and with the exchange of Gomez, alongside a fee, feel they could satisfy the £70m price tag. This could spell the end of Juventus' interest in Milinkovic-Savic, who were reportedly planning to move for the 27-year-old.