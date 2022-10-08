The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Miami to move for Ronaldo?

Major League Soccer side Inter Miami CF are lining up a January move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Daily Star.

United are prepared for Ronaldo to mount another push to leave Old Trafford if he cannot win a regular place in Erik ten Hag's team. United are aware that he could look to move in January in a bid to find regular first-team football.

However, sources have told ESPN that United are confident Ronaldo will stay at the club mainly because of a lack of interest in him from elite European sides. United only received one firm offer from a club in Saudi Arabia this summer, a bid that was dismissed by Ronaldo's camp.

Nonetheless, the Daily Star's report states that Miami are keen on Ronaldo. It adds that the club -- co-owned by David Beckham and coached by Phil Neville -- would offer Ronaldo £30 million annually, although that figure would seem unlikely given the MLS salary structure. For comparison, the highest paid player in MLS is Chicago's Xherdan Shaqiri with a salary of about £7.3m.

Miami are also insisting that the move would need to be a free transfer, which could prove a stumbling block for the deal with United. It is expected that it would take around £10m for any January deal to become possible.

Gonzalo Higuain is Miami's current big-name striker but he is retiring at the end of the season, meaning the Designated Player roster spot needed for Ronaldo would become available.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Despite Nicola Zalewski having a contract that runs until 2025, AS Roma are looking to further extend it to keep him with them until 2027, reports Calciomercato. This comes as the Serie A side try to see off interest from elsewhere to keep the Poland international with Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain both looking at the 20-year-old.

- Leeds United are set to beat Manchester United and Arsenal to the signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo after agreeing personal terms with the Netherlands international, according to the Mirror. The Yorkshire club are now in discussions with PSV about their £30m valuation for Gakpo, with the Dutch side wanting to let him leave to bring in funds after their inability to reach the Champions League group stages this season.

- Fabrizio Romano has reported that the documents are ready for Antoine Griezmann's permanent transfer from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid. The transfer will be worth €20m and a possible €4m in add-ons, with it only being a matter of time before the official announcement is made as the deal is now in place.

- AC Milan and Juventus are set to go head to head in their attempts to sign FC Salzburg forward Noah Okafor, reports Calciomercato. Milan will contact the Switzerland international's agent in the coming days, while Juventus have scouted him on various occasions. Premier League sides are also expected to scout him due to the 22-year-old's contract expiring in 2024.

- Empoli are demanding between €12m and €15m for left-back Fabiano Parisi's transfer, according to Calciomercato. This comes with Lazio and Internazionale both wanting to sign the Italy youngster.