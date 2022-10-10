The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea plan for life after Mount

Chelsea are beginning to assess alternatives as contract talks continue to stall with Mason Mount, reveals the Telegraph.

The Blues have been looking to extend the 23-year-old England international's deal this season, but as he nears the final 18 months of his current terms at Stamford Bridge, the club's recruitment team are understood to have identified Lorenzo Pellegrini and Yeremi Pino as potential contingency options.

Pellegrini, 26, has been a regular starter for AS Roma since joining from Sassuolo, with Jose Mourinho naming him as captain of the Serie A side last season, while 19-year-old Villarreal star Pino has previously been linked with Arsenal.

It is understood that any agreement could take time to reach with Mount, who registered two assists during the 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday, but Graham Potter's side remain hopeful that he will sign fresh terms at the club, with hopes that any new signing would be able to play alongside him.

With Mason Mount's contract talks reportedly on hold, Chelsea are looking at alternatives in the transfer market. Chelsea FC via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are set to turn their attention to Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets, writes Sport. Xavi Hernandez's side had initially been keen to sign Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi but, amid reports that he will sign a new contract this month, it looks as though the 25-year-old Premier League star is currently the next priority on the shortlist.

- As Antoine Griezmann moves closer to a permanent move to Atletico Madrid, Marca understands that, while Barcelona will receive a total fee of €24 million including bonuses, a clause has been included so that the Blaugrana receive a percentage of any future transfer should Diego Simeone decide to move the 31-year-old France international forward on. Griezmann has made eight appearances for Atletico this season in his bizarre, complicated super-sub role.

- Eintracht Frankfurt forward Rafael Borre is looking to leave the club amid interest from two clubs in Spain, reveals AS. The 27-year-old has been out of form in recent weeks, and it is understood that he is keen to go in search of a new challenge. He is believed to be valued at €20m, and previously had a spell in LaLiga when featuring for Atletico Madrid and Villarreal.

- Clubs across Europe are monitoring the situation of Giovanni Reyna, according to Calciomercato. The 19-year-old United States attacking midfielder is understood to be interest from Serie A, who believe he could follow a similar path of success to Christian Pulisic. The Bundesliga club would be prepared to part ways with him for a fee of around €30m.

- After enjoying success with their acquisitions of Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, and Marcos Alonso, Barcelona are planning to continue their strategy of acquiring players as free agents, reports Sport. It is reported that sporting director Mateu Alemany is pleased with the signings that the Blaugrana made over the summer, and the LaLiga giants will now be keeping a close eye on potential targets who are close to the end of their contract.