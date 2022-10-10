The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Real want Haaland

Real Madrid have made Erling Haaland their No. 1 priority to replace Karim Benzema in 2024, according to Sky Sports Germany.

The 22-year-old forward has been in exceptional form for Manchester City this season, but the latest indicates that the LaLiga champions will wait before making their move for him, aiming to utilise a release clause that will become active in 2024. City manager Pep Guardiola, however, denies that such a clause in Haaland's contract exists.

Benzema has enjoyed a bright start to the 2022-23 campaign, and after signing new terms at the Santiago Bernabeu last season, talks are ongoing for the France international to extend his stay in Spain's top flight for another year.

Until then, it looks as though Carlo Ancelotti's side will be keeping a close eye on the Norway international unless any clear targets emerge, with interest in a move for Kylian Mbappe seemingly to have cooled since he signed an extension with Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Erling Haaland's stellar performances for Manchester City have Real Madrid circling. Michael Regan/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are set to make a decision over whether they move for Frenkie de Jong or Jude Bellingham, reveals the Independent. The Red Devils are understood to still be in contact with Barcelona over a deal for the 25-year-old midfielder who decided to stay at the Camp Nou this summer, but the latest indicates that they could end their pursuit in favour of joining the race for Bellingham. The England international, 18, has remained a key player for Borussia Dortmund this season, and he is also on the radar of Liverpool.

- Naby Keita has emerged as a potential target for Barcelona, according to Sport. The Blaugrana are reported to be monitoring the 27-year-old midfielder ahead of a potential pre-contract agreement, with Keita set to enter the final six months of his contract with Liverpool in January. Xavi Hernandez's side are believed to be assessing a number of players they can acquire on a free transfer.

- Ivan Toney is set to be offered a new contract by Brentford, reveals the Mirror. It is reported that the Bees will offer the 26-year-old striker a deal that sees him earn over six figures per week, while also including a significant release clause. Toney has been one of Thomas Frank's standout players since gaining promotion to the Premier League, and he has contributed nine goals in 10 games across all competitions this season.

- Internazionale have identified Ramy Bensebaini as a potential replacement for Robin Gosens, writes Tuttosport. The 27-year-old wing-back has been in impressive form for Borussia Monchengladbach this season, scoring four goals in eight Bundesliga starts. The Serie A club are hopeful of landing him on a free transfer, with his deal set to expire next summer.

- Arsenal will have to treble Gabriel Martinelli's wages if they are to reach an agreement over a new contract with him, reports the Daily Mail. The Gunners have been looking to secure the 21-year-old winger at the Emirates Stadium after his star performances this season, but the latest indicates that they aren't close to reaching an agreement.