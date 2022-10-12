The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd look to Toney

Manchester United are one of the clubs keeping close tabs on Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to Calciomercato.

The Bees have recently been reported to have been in contract talks with the 26-year-old striker, who has begun to attract interest from other clubs in the Premier League with his performances. He has contributed to eight goals in nine games so far this season, while being named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Nations League clashes against Germany and Italy in September.

As uncertainty looms over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, it looks as though the Old Trafford hierarchy have identified Toney as a potential option in January, though they will need to contest for his signature against Newcastle United, West Ham United and Leeds United, who are all also understood to be watching his situation.

Toney's current contract at the Community Stadium isn't set to expire until the summer of 2025, but Thomas Frank's side are hopeful that they can convince him to stay at the club with a deal that reflects his performances in England's top flight.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are eyeing a double swoop of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, reveals the Evening Standard. Both Chelsea midfielders will be out of contract at the end of the season, and the Blaugrana look to be continuing their recent trend of acquiring players on pre-contract agreements. Kante, 31, has made two Premier League appearances this season, while Jorginho scored in the Blues' 2-0 win over AC Milan on Tuesday night.

- After ESPN revealed on Tuesday that Kylian Mbappe wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain after promises were not kept by the club, Fabrizio Romano understands that the Ligue 1 club have no plans to part ways with him in January. The 23-year-old scored from the spot as PSG drew 1-1 in the Champions League with Benfica, but it looks as though uncertainty will remain over his future.

- Enzo Fernandez is on the radar of Barcelona, according to Sport. The 21-year-old has adapted his position this season and impressed from holding midfield, and it is reported that the LaLiga side think that he could be a potential successor for Sergio Busquets. The Argentina international joined Benfica from River Plate in the summer for €15 million.

- Contract talks have begun with Alex Iwobi as Everton look to secure him to a new deal, reports Calciomercato. The 26-year-old has been a key star for Frank Lampard who has helped him transition into a midfield role, where he has contributed to four goals in nine Premier League starts this season. His current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

- Chelsea are interested in Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Noah Raveyre, reveals Le10Sport. The Blues are considering a move for the 17-year-old France youth international who made his debut for the Ligue 2 club in August, after enjoying success when scouting Edouard Mendy. Raveyre signed professional terms in the summer after coming through the club's youth academy, and he has made just a single appearance so far.