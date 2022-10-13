LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea join Man City, Liverpool, Real Madrid as sides keen on Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has a long list of suitors across Europe's top clubs. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Blues in for BVB's Bellingham

Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to Christian Falk.

The 19-year-old has earned attention from just about every one of the world's top clubs -- including Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Liverpool.

Bellingham has been a key man for Dortmund this term, captaining them twice so far while scoring five goals and providing two assists across the campaign. He has scored in every one of their four Champions League matches so far.

Manchester City have certainly benefited from signing Bellingham's former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland, who has 20 goals and three assists from just 13 matches under Pep Guardiola.

Meanwhile, there have been plenty of questions asked about Liverpool's midfield and it is felt that Bellingham would help solve their issues.

As for Chelsea, there has recently been talk that Jorginho and N'Golo Kante could both leave on free transfers in the summer -- while Bellingham's transfer wouldn't come cheap, he would certainly help make up for the quality departing.

LIVE BLOG

08.00 BST: With all the recent reports about Erling Haaland's release clause and Kylian Mbappe wanting out of Paris Saint-Germain, ESPN's Gab Marcotti looks at how the sport's youngest megastars are playing their hands when it comes to their futures:

"Mbappe and Haaland may already be the game's next great rivalry, as some of us foretold three years ago. (I'm not taking credit for that one: it was hardly rocket science). But already what seems to set them apart from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is a keen awareness of who they are and the leverage they hold. "We had a reminder of this in the past week as speculation mounted over the futures of both Haaland and Mbappe, despite them inking new contracts in the past six months."

- Haaland, Mbappe using leverage in ways Messi, Ronaldo never did

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Calciomercato have reported that Paris Saint-Germain have joined Chelsea in trying to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, who has a release clause of €150m. Milan do not want their talisman to leave and have held contacts with his entourage in recent days as they aim to reach a new deal.

- Gabriel Martinelli wants to extend his contract with Arsenal despite Chelsea having previously shown an interest in the Brazilian winger, according to Christian Falk. The 21-year-old has recorded four goals and two assists in the Premier League and currently has a contract that runs until the summer of 2024.

- Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that it is down to Toni Kroos whether or not the midfielder's contract will be extended past its current expiration in 2023, as reported by Florian Plettenberg. Kroos will end his playing career with Los Blancos but talk of whether he will play out a new one-year deal before doing so will come soon.

- Having previously reported on Barcelona's interest in Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, Diario Sport have now stated that the Blaugrana watched the Argentine as he helped his side earn a 1-1 draw against PSG in Champions League on Tuesday. Barca's interest comes as reported target Martin Zubimendi likely to renew his contract with Real Sociedad. Liverpool are also looking at Fernandez.

- Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro both seem destined to leave Juventus at the end of the season, according to Calciomercato. The two South American full-backs both have contracts that expire in the summer and the Bianconeri are currently willing to let them leave on free transfers rather than offering a renewal.